Bullock’s 20 Points Helps PC Cruise Past Boston College 86-66

Rodney Bullock poured in 20 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Providence College Friars cruised past the Boston College Eagles 86-66 on Saturday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

"I thought that this was one of our better games offensively and defensively. I was really encouraged by our defensive intensity on the ball, I thought we struggled with that in the last couple of games. We still have to do a better job, rebounding the ball. I think we gave up 16 offensive rebounds, we have to clean that up, that's been a weakness of ours. Overall, that was one of our more complete games," said Friars head coach Ed Cooley after the game.

In the game, Bullock passed the 1,000 career points milestone. He is the 48th player in program history to achieve the milestone.

The Friars improve to 5-1 on the season, while Boston College drops to 5-2.

Friars Pull Away Late in 1st Half

The Friars led 28-26 with 7:15 to play in the first half before going on an 11-3 run to give them some separation.

Kyron Cartwright knocked down a jumper to spark the run and followed it up with a three to put PC ahead 33-26 with 5:22 to play in the half.

After BC’s Ky Bowman drained a three to cut the score to 33-29, PC’s Kalif Young responded with a layup giving Providence a 35-29 lead with 4:14 to play.

A Cartwright free throw and a three by Jalen Lindsey would give the Friars a 39-29 lead.

Lindsey made his first start of the season and went 4-4 from beyond the arc for 12 points.

Boston College would not get closer than eight the rest of the half as the Friars would take a 44-35 lead into the break.

PC Cruises in Second

The Friars would open the second half on a 12-4 run to take a 56-39 lead on a Lindsey three with 15:12 to play.

The Eagles would not get any closer than 13 points the rest of the way as the Friars cruised to their fourth straight win.

Cartwright finished the game with 14 points and nine assists while Alpha Diallo added 15 points for PC.

Cartwright limped off the floor late in the game and went to the locker room briefly, before returning to the bench.

When asked after the game, Cooley said he had not talked to the doctors yet, but said "He looked like he was doing okay afterward."

Next up

The Friars return to action on Wednesday, November 29 when they host Rider at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Kyron Cartwright has passed Vin Ernst and Eric Murdoch to move into sole possession of 8th in assists all time at @PCFriarsmbb #pcbb — The Morning Hangover (@TheMorningHang) November 26, 2017

Alpha Diallo with the hammer and shimmy for the camera. #pcbb pic.twitter.com/faZ2GBZsdx — FʀɪᴀʀTV (@FriarTV) November 26, 2017

Related Slideshow: Providence College Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup

Prev Next Guard Kyron Cartwright - Senior Kyron Cartwright was ranked as the sixth-best guard in the country and the second-best guard in the Big East by CBS Sports. He was also named to the preseason All-Big East second team at Big East media day. "Kyron is the fastest player in the Big East, he can distribute the ball, he was 4th in the league in assists last season, so he can make things happen," said Hassett. In 2016-17, Cartwright averaged 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in the regular season helping the Friars to a third-place finish in the conference. He finished the season ranked fourth in the country and first in the Big East with 6.7 assists per game. Coming into this season, Cartwright is tied with John Linehan with 450 career assists. He has a chance to climb as high as second all-time and pass Ernie DeGregorio who recorded 662 career assists. Vincent Council is number one with 725 career assists. Prev Next Guard Alpha Diallo - Sophomore Alpha Diallo will look to build off a freshman season in which he started 16 games for the Friars. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes of action per game. At the end of the year, the team named him the Marvin Barnes Defensive Player of the Year. Diallo started his freshman season coming off the bench and playing inconsistent minutes through the first eight games. By PC's fifth Big East Conference game, he was in the starting lineup and would stay there. Diallo finished the season reaching double figures in five of the Friars final 12 games, including 18 points against both Villanova and St. John's. Prev Next Guard Jalen Lindsey - Senior Jalen Lindsey has missed the entire preseason with a knee injury. Lindsey returned to practice on Wednesday and will be a game-time decision for Friday, according to Cooley. If Lindsey can't go, senior Isaiah Jackson will take his place in the starting lineup. Last season with PC, Lindsey averaged 10.4 points, four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes of action per game. He also shot 46% from three. Prev Next Forward Rodney Bullock - Senior Rodney Bullock returns to the Friars this season after testing the NBA Draft waters last March, before pulling his name out. Prior to the start of this season, Bullock was named second-team all-Big East. "With Rodney Bullock, he has to be consistent. He has to come out and give it to you every night. With this team, there is no reason why he shouldn't average 17 points and get 8-10 rebounds per game. He has to be more aggressive on both ends of the floor," said Hassett. In 2016-17, Bullock led Providence in scoring and rebounding with an average of 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He also led PC with five double-doubles on the year and scored at least 20 points in nine games, including a career-high 36 points against New Hampshire. In PC’s NCAA Tournament game against USC, Bullock poured in 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Prev Next Center Kalif Young - Sophomore Forward Emmitt Holt remains out with abdominal issues and is not even on campus, "The Holt injury is a major problem. He is the toughest player on the team, the best rebounder, and a post up guy that they don’t have. He is also good outside guy that can stretch the defense. Plus, you lose the experience," said Hassett. Holt's absence means 6'9" sophomore Kalif Young will open the season at center. "He has a tremendous opportunity now with Holt gone to get more minutes then he would have gotten. The reliance on him now is bigger. With Emmitt out there he didn’t have to play important minutes, now he has to play important minutes," said Hassett. In his freshman season with the Friars, Young averaged 3.2 points, 3.2 rebounds 0.5 blocked shots in 13 minutes of action per game. Prev

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Forward

Forward

Center Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.