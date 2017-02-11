NEW: Holt, Jackson Push PC Past #22 Butler 71-65

The Providence College Friars got 12 points off the bench from Emmitt Holt and eight from Isaiah Jackson en route to a 71-65 upset win over #22 Butler on Saturday afternoon at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

The win is the Friars second win over a ranked opponent this season and moves them to 5-8 in the Big East and 15-11 overall.

Butler drops to 8-5 in the Big East.

Friars Close Out Butler

The Friars trailed 51-50 with 7 minutes to play in the game when forward Emmitt Holt hit a straight-away three to give the Friars a 53-51 lead. The Friars would not trail the rest of the game, despite Butler making numerous runs.

Providence would go up 57-53 before Butler’s Kamar Baldwin knocked down a three to cut PC’s lead to just one, 57-56 with 4:57 to play in the game.

The Friars would extend their lead to three again before Butler would cut it back to one, 59-58, after two Nate Fowler free throws went down. However, PC would not let up, as Diallo converted a layup to give the Friars a 61-58 lead with just under four minutes to play.

Leading 61-60, the Friars would score the next seven points to take a 68-60 lead with 23 seconds left and seal the win.

Providence picks off Butler at the Dunkin Donuts Center. Best win the Friars have had this season under Ed Cooley. A gritty victory. #pcbb — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 11, 2017

The Leaders

Diallo led the Friars with 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Kyron Cartwright added 14 points and 7 assists.

Holt's 12 points off the bench came off of 4 of 5 shooting from the field while he also grabbed four rebounds.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Wednesday, February 15 when they host Xavier at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

