NEW: PC Basketball Falls to #14 Minnesota 86-74

The Providence College Friars men's basketball team fell 86-74 to #14 Minnesota on Monday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

The loss drops the Friars to 1-1 on the season, while Minnesota improves to 2-0.

PC Can't Hold 2nd Half Lead

The Friars held a 55-52 lead with 12:32 left to play in the second half following two Isaiah Jackson free throws before Minnesota took control, outscoring Providence 50-35 in the second half.

Minnesota went on a 6-0 run capped off by a Nate Watson turnover that led to a Dupree McBrayer layup with 10:54 to play in the game, giving Minnesota a 58-55 lead.

Providence would get back to within one, 58-57, on a jumper by Kyron Cartwright before Minnesota would get a three from Amir Coffey to extend their lead to four, 61-57 with 10:12 to play.

Providence would get back within three, 63-60, following a Rodney Bullock jumper before Minnesota would go on a 9-3 run to take a 72-63 lead with 7:06 to play in the game.

Providence would get no closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Friars Recover From Slow Start

Providence got off to a slow start in the game, but managed to recover.

After trailing 12-2 in the opening minutes the Friars went on a 10-2 run to cut Minnesota’s lead to 14-12 with 12:39 to play following a Nate Watson dunk.

Minnesota would build up as much as a five-point lead the rest of the way before PC would cut it to one, 25-24, with a layup by Alpha Diallo.

Providence would tie the game three times at 30, 32 and 33 before taking their second lead of the game since it was 2-0.

With the game tied at 33, Cartwright found Jackson in the corner for a three to give the Friars a 36-33 lead.

On PC’s next possession, Cartwright found Lindsey for another three to extend the Friars lead to 39-33 with 1:40 to go.

Minnesota would cut the Friars lead to three, 39-36 with 54 seconds left. They had a chance to tie the game, but were unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.

The Friars would take a 39-36 lead in the half.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Thursday, November 16 when they take on the University of Washington at Madison Square Garden in New York as part of the 2K Classic.

Game time is set for 9:30 p.m.

Richard Pitino goes back to his alma mater and gets a road win with long-term equity. Minnesota convincingly beats Providence at The Dunk. Impressive. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 14, 2017

