The Providence College Friars turned the ball over 12 times and fell 78-68 on the road to #1 Villanova on Saturday afternoon. Of those 12 turnovers, eight of them came on Villanova steals. The loss snaps the Friars two game winning streak.

The Friars fall to 3-5 in the Big East and 13-8 overall. Villanova improves to 7-1 in the Big East and 19-1 overall.

Slow Start to 2nd Half Proves Costly

The Friars opened the second half only trailing Villanova by four points, 35-31, but it was Villanova who came out on the attack.

The Wildcats would score the first eight points of the half to take a commanding 43-31 lead following a Josh Hart layup.

The Wildcats would build up as much as a 20 point lead, 64-44, with 9 minutes to play in the game before PC would climb back in.

The Friars would go on a 13-0 run to cut Villanova's lead to nine, 66-57, with 5:08 to play in the half following a Jalen Lindsey three.

From there, Villanova would reestablish themselves by scoring the next ten points to take a commanding 76-57 lead with 2:11 left in the half.

The Wildcats would roll to a ten point win, 78-68.

PC Hangs Around in 1st

After having the game tied at 12 early on, Villanova would build a 28-18 lead with 4:40 left to play in the half.

The Friars would climb back into the game following back-to-back threes by Rodney Bullock and Emmitt Holt would get the Friars back within three, 32-29 with 2:07 left to play.

After Villanova's Josh Hart converted a three-point play to get Villanova to 35-29, Rodney Bullock would cut Villanova's lead to four, 35-31 with 21 seconds left.

Villanova would have a final possession, but Emmitt Holt would come up with a shot block to send PC into the locker room down only four.

The Leaders

Bullock led the Friars with 17 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field, while Lindsey added 14 points in the game.

Kyron Cartwright had 12 points and 5 assists in 29 minutes of action.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Wednesday, January 25 when they host St. John's at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

