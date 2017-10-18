video: PC & UConn Basketball to Renew Rivalry in Exhibition Game Benefiting Hurricane Relief

The Providence College men’s basketball team will renew their rivalry with the University Connecticut (UConn) to benefit hurricane relief.

The two programs will play on Wednesday, October 25 at 7 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The game is made possible due to the NCAA granting waivers for schools to play more than their two exhibition games in the name of hurricane benefit.

"I am happy that we have this opportunity to help some of the victims that have suffered so much from the devastating effects of the hurricanes that hit last month. As soon as I reached out to Kevin [Ollie], he was excited to play the game and have his program be involved in this event. We hope that the great fan bases from both schools will come together to support this cause,” said Providence head coach Ed Cooley.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to benefit hurricane victims.

The Friars and Huskies have played 72 times in program history with UConn leading the all-time series 44-28.

However, the two teams have not played since March of 2013 when UConn beat Providence 63-59 in Storrs. That was the final season of the previous configuration of the Big East conference.

Following that season, the Friars stayed in the Big East while UConn went to the American Athletic Conference.

The first meeting between the Friars and Huskies took place in January of 1928.

PC Exhibition Schedule

Following the game against UConn, the Friars will play a scrimmage game against Canada’s Carleton University on October 28 and then play Division III Baruch College on November 4.

Both of those games will be played at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

