video: PC Student Wins 10K After Hitting Hockey Shot While Wearing Brady Jersey
Sunday, February 05, 2017
Providence College student Marc LaValley was awarded $10,000 after hitting a hockey shot from center ice during Friday night’s PC hockey game against Maine.
The contest is sponsroed by the Law Offices of Ronald J. Resmini and the prize is $7,000 worth of books and tuition.
When Ron Resmini heard that LaValley was wearing a Tom Brady jersey he upgraded the value to $10,000 for books and tuition.
The Friars beat Maine 3-2.
Related Slideshow: The Patriots 8 Super Bowl Appearances
January 26, 1986
Super Bowl XX
Bears 46, Patriots 10
The Patriots grabbed a 3-0 lead on a field goal from kicker Tony Franklin, but the game would be all Chicago from there.
The Bears would score the next 44 straight points helped by rushing touchdowns from Jim McMahon and William Perry to take a 44-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bears would go on to win easily 46-10.
January 26, 1997
Super Bowl XXXI
Packers 35, Patriots 21
Trailing 27-14, New England's Curtis Martin rushed 16 yards to the endzone to bring the Patriots within one score, 27-21, in the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Green Bay's Desmond Howard would return a kick off 99 yards to the endzone to seal the Packer 35-21 win over the Patriots.
February 3, 2002
Super Bowl XXXVI
Patriots 20, Rams 17
Nothing beats the first time, and the Patriots won their first Super Bowl by beating the Rams in New Orleans on a kick by Adam Vinatieri.
The most memorable part of this game, other than the kick, was Tom Brady spiking the ball, catching it with one hand and giving it to the ref.
Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP.
February 1, 2004
Super Bowl XXXVIII
Patriots 32, Panthers 29
In a high scoring affair, 37 points total in the 4th quarter, it was Adam Vinatieri who gave the Patriots a 32-29 win on a 41-yard field goal with 4 seconds left.
The Patriots bounced back from missing the playoffs the season before to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history and the second in three years.
Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP.
February 6, 2005
Super Bowl XXXIX
Patriots 24, Eagles 21
The New England Patriots were crowned dynasty after beating the Eagles, winning their third Super Bowl in 4 seasons.
Rodney Harrison sealed the win with an interception of Donovan McNabb and Adam Vinatieri had another clutch field goal to extend the Patriots lead to 24-14 in the 4th quarter.
Deion Branch was named Super Bowl MVP.
Relive the Game Below
February 3, 2008
Super Bowl XLII
Giants 17, Patriots 14
Trailing 10-7 in the fourth quarter, Tom Brady found Randy Moss in the back of the endzone to give the Patriots a 14-10 lead with 2:42 left to play in the game.
On the Giants next possession, Eli Manning escaped a sack on fourth down and found David Tyree, who caught the ball on top of his helmet for a first down.
With 35 seconds left, Manning found Plaxico Burress in the endzone to give the Giants a 17-14 lead and the win. The Giants ended the Patriots undefeated season.
February 5, 2012
Super Bowl XLVI
Giants 21, Patriots 17
Tom Brady hit tight end Aaron Hernandez for a third quarter touchdown to put the Patriots up 17-9 with 11:20 left in the third quarter.
Following two Giants field goals from Lawrence Tynes, the Patriots held a 17-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, a dropped pass by Wes Welker gave the Giants the ball back and they would cash in. Manning would hand the ball to Ahmad Bradshaw with 57 seconds left who would run six yards into the endzone to get the 21-17 win.
Their second Super Bowl win over the Patriots.
February 1, 2015
Super Bowl XLIX
Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
Rookie cornerback Malcolm Butler picked off Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on the one-yard line to seal the Patriots fourth Super Bowl.
Prior to that, the Patriots trailed by 10 points, 24-14, in the fourth quarter before Tom Brady led the Patriots offense to 14 straight points, hitting Julian Edelman for the game winner.
Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP.
Relive Malcolm Butler's Heroics Below
