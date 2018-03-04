Guard

Kyron Cartwright - Senior

Kyron Cartwright was ranked as the sixth-best guard in the country and the second-best guard in the Big East by CBS Sports.

He was also named to the preseason All-Big East second team at Big East media day.

"Kyron is the fastest player in the Big East, he can distribute the ball, he was 4th in the league in assists last season, so he can make things happen," said Hassett.

In 2016-17, Cartwright averaged 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in the regular season helping the Friars to a third-place finish in the conference.

He finished the season ranked fourth in the country and first in the Big East with 6.7 assists per game.

Coming into this season, Cartwright is tied with John Linehan with 450 career assists. He has a chance to climb as high as second all-time and pass Ernie DeGregorio who recorded 662 career assists.

Vincent Council is number one with 725 career assists.