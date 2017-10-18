video: PC Basketball Picked 4th in Big East Preseason Poll

The Providence College Friars men’s basketball team is picked to finish fourth in the Big East in the 2017-18 Big East preseason poll released on Wednesday during Big East media day at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Providence was picked to finish ninth last season before finishing the year in third and advancing to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament.

See the Rankings Below

Cartwright, Bullock Receive Preseason Honors

Senior guard Kyron Cartwright and forward Rodney Bullock were both named preseason 2nd team All-Big East.

Last season, Cartwright averaged 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in the regular season helping the Friars to a third-place finish in the conference. PC was picked to finish 9th at the beginning of the season.

He finished the season ranked fourth in the country and first in the Big East with 6.7 assists per game.

Last season, Bullock led the Friars in scoring and rebounding with an average of 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

He also led PC with five double-doubles on the year and scored at least 20 points in nine games, including a career-high 36 points against New Hampshire.

PC Basketball in 2017-18

The Friars will be looking make it to their fifth straight NCAA Tournament this season after falling in the first round to the University of Southern California last year.

Providence returns their entire starting lineup, as well as their top seven scorers from last season led by Rodney Bullock and Kyron Cartwright.

They also add freshmen forwards Dajour Dickens, and Nate Watson, as well as, guard Makai Ashton-Langford.

Big East Preseason Rankings

Villanova was picked to finish first, receiving eight of the ten first-place votes. Seton Hall and Xavier were picked to finish second and third respectively.

DePaul was picked to finish last.

SEE THE RANKINGS BELOW

1. Villanova (8)

2. Seton Hall (1)

3. Xavier (1)

4. PROVIDENCE

5. Creighton

6. St. John’s

7. Marquette 8

8. Butler

9. Georgetown

10. DePaul

Since the reconfiguration of the @BIGEAST in 2013, Creighton, Villanova & Providence are only MBB teams to meet/exceed poll pick each year. — Rob Anderson (@_robanderson) October 18, 2017

Related Slideshow: 6 Things to Know About the Future of PC Basketball

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.