PC Men’s & Women’s Basketball Teams to Host Free Youth Basketball Clinic

The Providence College men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to host a free youth basketball clinic at Corliss Park.

The clinic will take place on Thursday, July 20 from 10 a.m. until noon.

It is open to children in the Providence Rec program (boys entering the seventh grade or younger, and girls entering the ninth grade or younger).

The clinic is being held in conjunction with the Providence Recreation Department and Providence City Councilman David Salvatore (Ward 14).

PC Men's Basketball

The Providence College men's basketball team went 20-13 last season, making it to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament.

The Friars faced the University of Southern California Trojans in the First Four where they lost 75-71.

PC beat the Trojans in the tournament the year before on a last second layup by Rodney Bullock.

PC Women's Basketball

The Providence College women's basketball team went 12-18 in their first season under new head coach Jim Crowley.

Providence begins their 2017-18 season on November 10 when they host Columbia.

