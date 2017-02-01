PC Looks to Upset #4 Villanova on Wednesday Night

The Providence College Friars host the #4 Villanova Wildcats at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Wednesday night.

The game kicks off a crucial stretch in the season in which the Friars will play three of their next four games, all against nationally ranked teams, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

The Friars only have three road games left in the remainder of the season.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

#4 Villanova

The Wildcats come in with a record of 7-2 in the Big East and 20-2 overall.

Villanova is coming off a 61-59 comeback win against ACC power Virginia on Sunday at home. That win came after a road loss to Marquette that knocked them out of the number one ranking.

The Wildcats are led by senior guard Josh Hart, who is averaging 19 points per game. He also leads the team in rebounds with an averaged of 6.5 rebounds per game.

PC Basketball - 2 Things to Watch

Turnovers

In the Friars last game against Villanova, Providence trailed by four at the half, 35-31, before turning the ball over eight times in the second half and losing by ten.

Providence turned the ball over 12 times in the game leading to 21 Villanova points, many of those coming on the fast break.

The Wildcats had 16 fast break points in the game.

Three-Point Shooting

In order for the Friars to pull the upset, they will need to be hot from beyond the arc.

In PC’s last game against Marquette, Ryan Fazekas contributed 11 points off the bench, going 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. That was more points than Fazekas had scored in PC’s previous ten games combined.

Jalen Lindsey was also hot from beyond the arc, going 4 of 5 in the game.

Against Marquette, the Friars went 11 of 20 from beyond the arc overall. They will need a similar performance to have a chance to beat Villanova.

