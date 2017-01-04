PC Looks to Snap 3 Game Skid at Home Against Georgetown

Old school Big East rivals Georgetown and Providence tip-off at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Wednesday night, both teams will be in search of their first wins in the Big East Conference.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

For the Friars, they will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak, having suffered a loss to Boston College and then back to back losses to conference rivals Xavier and Butler.

“In this league, you gotta be able to withstand two and three game losing streaks, I mean it's going to happen, people are going to go through it. You just hope that you are on more winning sides then losing sides,” said Providence head coach Ed Cooley.

For the Hoyas, they have been inconsistent all season, beating #13 Oregon and then Syracuse on the road, but losing to Arkansas State at home.

Georgetown has lost its first two conference games, on the road at Marquette and then at home to #17 Xavier.

PC and Georgetown tips off at 7 p.m.

PC Two Things to Watch

Defense

Heading into their final non-conference game against Boston College, PC’s defense had only allowed 58 points per game. Since then, the Friars have given up 79, 82 and 78 points in their last three games, all resulting in losses.

“Defensively we gotta figure it out, we are just not very good right now, teams are just too comfortable against us,” said Cooley following the game against Butler.

In that game, Butler shot 62% from the field and 57% from three en route to a 78-61 win. In the Friars Big East opener at Xavier, the Musketeers shot 60% from the field.

Rodney Bullock

After carrying the Friars for much of the non-conference schedule, Bullock has connected on only 16 of his last 51 field goal attempts. That includes a two-point performance against Xavier in the Big East opener, in which his two points did not come until there was 12:51 left in the game.

In the game against Butler, Bullock finished with 17 points, but many of those coming in the second half when the Friars were already down 20. He only attempted four field goals in the first half.

Playing at home, the Friars will look for him and the rest of the team to get some confidence back.

For more on the matchup, GoLocalProv teams with Graphiq.

Related Slideshow: Starting Lineup Projections for URI, PC, Bryant & Brown Basketball Teams

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.