PC Looks to Bounce Back Against Seton Hall on Saturday

The Providence College Friars men’s basketball team is looking to regroup after back to back losses to #10 Creighton and bad loss to DePaul earlier in the week.

“It was a very, very tough loss, but you’ve got to be positive, energetic and enthusiastic. We have to move on and find a way to get back on the winning side,” Providence head coach Ed Cooley said earlier this week.

On Saturday, the Friars (11-7, 1-4) host the (12-4, 2-2) Seton Hall Pirates at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. This will be the 100th meeting between the two programs with the Friars leading the all-time series 51-48.

Following the Seton Hall game, Providence goes on the road for two straight and three of their next four games, including trips to Georgetown and Villanova. Making this game critical.

Seton Hall

The Pirates were picked to finish fourth in the Big East this season and are most recently coming off a loss to Marquette, 89-86, in overtime.

Seton Hall is led by junior guard Khadeen Carrington, who averages a team-high 19 points per game.

Junior forward Angel Delgado leads the Pirates and the entire Big East in rebounding (12 mpg) and also contributes 15 points per game, third-best on the team.

PC Basketball - Two Things to Watch

Kyron Cartwright

Cartwright has been bothered by knee tendonitis for much of the season, but played in the Friars last game against DePaul, though clearly not close to 100%. In the game, Cartwright missed a wide open layup with just a second left that would have given the Friars the win. The missed layup could have been a result of the tendonitis and the knee brace he was sporting.

Providence head coach Ed Cooley said that Cartwright will be a game-time decision.

If Cartwright can’t go, freshman Maliek White will take over the point guard duties.

Stay Aggressive

A big reason why the Friars lost to DePaul is because they lost their aggressiveness on offense after they built a 12 point lead. Instead of just running their offense and attacking, PC appeared to be just trying to run out the clock.

The result, Providence went scoreless from the field over the final five minutes of the game and DePaul climbed back into it, and ended up stealing what should have been a Friars victory.

If PC is able to build a lead in this game, they need to continue to attack the basket and run their offense.

