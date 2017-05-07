PC Lacrosse Falls to Marquette 10-9 in Big East Championship

The Providence College Friars saw their NCAA Tournament hopes come to an end on Saturday afternoon after a 10-9 loss to Marquette in the Big East Championship.

The Friars finished the season with a 10-7 overall record and advanced to the conference title game for the first time in program history.

PC’s Rally Falls Short

With the game tied at seven early in the fourth quarter, Marquette scored three straight goals with under 10 minutes left to take a 10-7 lead, their largest lead of the game.

The Friars would get back to within one (10-9) on back-to-back goals by Ryan Schaffer with 1:44 and 1:25 to play in the fourth quarter respectively.

The Friars had a final chance to tie the game with 10 seconds left to play but the shot went over the Marquette net.

The Golden Eagles win their second straight Big East Tournament championship.

Friars Get Off to Good Start

Providence got off to the start that they wanted in the first quarter.

PC would score two goals in the quarter while keeping Marquette off the board to take a 2-0 lead into the second quarter.

PC's goals came from Ryan Nawrocki and Joshua Keller.

However, the Golden Eagles would score four straight goals in the second quarter to take the lead.

Leaders

Providence was led by Schaffer who tallied three goals in the game, while three Friars recorded two goals in the game, Keller, Nawrocki and Brenden Kearns.

