PC Lacrosse Faces Marquette in Big East Championship Saturday
Saturday, May 06, 2017
The third-seeded Friars will face fourth-seeded Marquette on Saturday at 4:47 p.m. for a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament.
“Me and [Marquette head coach] Joe Amplo both kind of kid around that we are the scrappers of the conference. He and I have similar backgrounds, both mentored by John Danowski. We have both kind of embraced the underdog mentality, scrappers, blue collar mentality, so a lot of similarities,” said PC head coach Chris Gabrielli in his press conference on Friday.
Gabrielli added, “who would have guessed it would be Providence vs Marquette in the championship on Saturday? Not many people, but I bet you the Marquette kids thought they were going to be there and I know my guys thought they were going to be there.”
The game will be played on PC’s campus and will be broadcast on Fox Sports Go.
PC vs Marquette
The Friars and Golden Eagles have met four times since 2014 with the Golden Eagles leading the series 3-1.
Earlier this season, Providence beat Marquette for the first time in program history 9-7 back on April 15 in Providence. The win marked the Friars last win of the regular season.
In the game, PC was led by Keenan Assaraf and Austin Goltz who each tallied two goals, while five other players also got on the scoreboard.
PC’s Road to the Championship
The Friars finished the regular season with a record of 10-6 overall and on a three-game losing streak.
Providence entered the Big East Tournament as the third seed and faced second-seeded #15 Villanova in the semifinal round on Friday, May 5.
After losing to the Wildcats 15-7 in the final game of the regular season, the Friars would upset the Wildcats 10-7 for their first ever Big East Tournament win to advance to the championship game.
The Friars are now just one win away from their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2007.
“It would mean the world, but it is not going to be easy,” Gabrielli said.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
