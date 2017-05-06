PC Lacrosse Faces Marquette in Big East Championship Saturday

The Providence College Friars men’s lacrosse team is in the Big East Championship game for the first time in program history.

The third-seeded Friars will face fourth-seeded Marquette on Saturday at 4:47 p.m. for a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament.

“Me and [Marquette head coach] Joe Amplo both kind of kid around that we are the scrappers of the conference. He and I have similar backgrounds, both mentored by John Danowski. We have both kind of embraced the underdog mentality, scrappers, blue collar mentality, so a lot of similarities,” said PC head coach Chris Gabrielli in his press conference on Friday.

Gabrielli added, “who would have guessed it would be Providence vs Marquette in the championship on Saturday? Not many people, but I bet you the Marquette kids thought they were going to be there and I know my guys thought they were going to be there.”

The game will be played on PC’s campus and will be broadcast on Fox Sports Go.

PC vs Marquette

The Friars and Golden Eagles have met four times since 2014 with the Golden Eagles leading the series 3-1.

Earlier this season, Providence beat Marquette for the first time in program history 9-7 back on April 15 in Providence. The win marked the Friars last win of the regular season.

In the game, PC was led by Keenan Assaraf and Austin Goltz who each tallied two goals, while five other players also got on the scoreboard.

PC’s Road to the Championship

The Friars finished the regular season with a record of 10-6 overall and on a three-game losing streak.

Providence entered the Big East Tournament as the third seed and faced second-seeded #15 Villanova in the semifinal round on Friday, May 5.

After losing to the Wildcats 15-7 in the final game of the regular season, the Friars would upset the Wildcats 10-7 for their first ever Big East Tournament win to advance to the championship game.

The Friars are now just one win away from their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2007.

“It would mean the world, but it is not going to be easy,” Gabrielli said.

