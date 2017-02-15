PC Hosts Xavier With NCAA Tournament Hopes Still Alive

The Providence College Friars NCAA Tournament hopes are still alive as they get set to host Xavier on Wednesday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

According to CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm’s most recent bracketology, the Friars are an 11 seed and playing Syracuse in one of the First Four games. Palm has the Friars as one of six Big East teams in the tournament.

The Friars currently sit in 8th place in the Big East, just a half-game behind Seton Hall for 7th and a full game behind St. John’s for 6th with five games left in the season.

“We are close. You look at the Big East right now, a lot of teams are bunched up right now, you could end up anywhereRight now we are just trying to go one game at a time. We have five games in the regular season left and we are just trying to finish as best we can,” said PC Head Coach Ed Cooley following the Friars win over Butler.

Both the Red Storm and Pirates have brutal schedules to close the season while the Friars play three of their final five games at home.

It starts on Wednesday against Xavier.

"We are going to play a really talented Xavier team, but I think our guys have been confident, even though we have lost some close games, the players remain confident, they remain together,” said Cooley.

Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.

PC vs Xavier Round 1

The last time the Friars saw Xavier was in the first Big East game of the season when the #17 Musketeers cruised to an 82-56 win over the Friars.

After going down 24-9 early, PC would climb back to within seven, 30-23, after five straight points from Kyron Cartwright, but Xavier would respond with a 7-2 run to take a commanding 37-25 lead into the half.

In the second half the Musketeers opened the half on an 18-6 run to take a 55-31 lead with 15:38 to play in the game and roll to the win.

Xavier

The Musketeers are coming off a 73-57 loss to Villanova that knocked them out of the national polls.

Against Providence, they may be without leading scorer Trevon Bluiett who re-aggravated an ankle injury against Villanova, and will definitely be without starting guard Edmond Sumner who tore his ACL back in January.

Xavier currently sits second in the Big East with a conference record of 8-4 and an overall record of 18-7 on the season.

PC Basketball - Two Things to Watch

Kyron Cartwright - With Sumner out for the Musketeers, Cartwright will have an advantage at the point guard position.

On the season, Cartwright averages 11 points per game and ranks 9th in the country in assists with 6.7 per game.

Against Butler, Cartwright had 14 points and seven assists leading the Friars to a win.

Rebounding - Emmitt Holt and Kalif Young will be big factors when it comes to rebounding the ball. In the Friars first game against Xavier, the Musketeers were dominant on the boards, outrebounding the Friars 38-20 overall.

The Musketeers also grabbed eight offensive rebounds which helped lead to 13-second chance points.

Despite the losses, Cooley has said the Friars are doing the little things better (loose balls, free throws, etc.. ).

The Friars will look continue to execute the little things against Xavier.

