PC Great Eric Murdock Says Cox Will Be Successful at URI

Former Providence College great Eric Murdock served on the same coaching staff as newly-appointed URI head coach David Cox and he tells GoLocal in an interview on Sunday night that he thinks his former fellow coaching mate will have great success.

“We joined the staff of Mike Rice’s staff the same year at Rutgers,” said Murdock. “Dave is a great guy and we have always had a good relationship.”

“Dave is a great recruiter — he is a grinder, a hustler and not going to stop to sign a player,” said Murdock, who when he graduated PC was the all-time career NCAA steal leader.

“He is a very good recruiter and has excellent contacts in Washington, D.C.,” said Murdock, who was a first-round draft pick and played nine seasons in the NBA.

“He (Cox) really care about the kids he brings in. He will be a big-time coach,” said Murdock. “I know there have been times when he got discouraged and did not think he would get a chance to be a head coach. But, he never gets too high or too low.”

Murdock blew the whistle on Rice’s abusive behavior of using homophobic names and throwing basketball players at practice. First, Rice was fired and Cox served as interim coach.

Then, a video of Rice’s coaching antics went viral. Ultimately, Rice was fired by Rutgers. One NJ.com columnist wrote a piece entitled, "Eric Murdock called a man of courage for role in release of Mike Rice video."

Murdock is a proud PC grad and looks forward to the upcoming battles between Coach Ed Cooley and URI’s Cox.

“It will be a battle - he (Cox) got the right kind of players that will play had, added Murdoch, “ The rivalry is looking strong for years to come.

Murdock said he will be back in Providence this coming weekend to for PC basketball end of year events. He said he looks forward to being more involved with the program.

“Once you are part of the PC family you are always a part of it. I will be coming up more and more,” said Murdock.

Related Slideshow: Top 10 Providence College NBA Draft Picks of All-Time

Prev Next 10. MarShon Brooks MarShon Brook was drafted 25th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics before they traded him to the New Jersey Nets. Brooks played 3 seasons in the NBA and is currently playing over seas. In his career, Brooks played for the Nets, Celtics and Lakers and was named to the NBA All-Rookie 2nd Team in 2012. In his rookie season with the Nets, Brooks averaged 12.6 points per game. Prev Next 9. Tied Dickey Simpkins Simpkins was drafted 21st overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1994 NBA Draft and played 8 seasons in the league. Simpkins averaged 4.2 points per game in his NBA Career playing for three teams including the Bulls, Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks. Simpkins won three NBA Championshps while with the Bulls with a little help from Michael Jordan. Prev Next 9, Tied Eric Murdock Murdock was drafted 21st overall by the Utah Jazz in the 1991 NBA Draft and played 9 seasons in the league. In his career, Murdock averaged 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while playing for 7 teams including the Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Vancouver Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, New Jersey Nets and Lost Angeles Clippers. Prev Next 8. Eric Williams Williams was drafted 14th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1995 NBA Draft and played 12 seasons in the league. In his career, Williams averaged 8.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while playing for 7 different teams including the Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Jersey Nets, Toronot Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte bobcats. Prev Next 7. Austin Croshere Croshere was drafted 12th overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 1997 NBA Draft and played 12 seasons in the league In his career, he played for 5 teams including the Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs. Croshere averaged 6.8 points and 4 rebounds per game in the NBA. Photo: Golden State Warriors Prev Next 6. Otis Thorpe Thorpe was drafted 9th overall in the 1984 NBA Draft by the Kansas City Kings and played 17 seasons in the league. Thorpe won the NBA Championship in 1994 with the Houston Rockets and averaged 14 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in his career. Thorpe played for 8 teams in his career, including the Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons, Vancouver Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets. Prev Next 5. Lenny Wilkens Wilkens was drafted 6th overall in the 1960 NBA Draft by the St.Louis Hawks and played 15 seasons in the NBA. Wilkens averaged 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in his NBA Career while playing for the Hawks, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers. Wilkens was inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1989 and then as a coach in 1998. Photo: Wikipedia Prev Next 4. Kris Dunn Dunn was the number 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft after a tremendous career Providence College. He was all-everything at Providence -- all-Big East and arguably the best point guard in college basketball his senior year. He was two-time Big East Player of the Year. He was selected 5th pick in the draft. He was picked by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Later he was traded to the Chicago Bulls. Prev Next 3. Tied Ernie DiGregorio Ernie D was drafted 3rd overall by the Buffalo Braves in the 1973 NBA Draft and played 5 seasons in the league before suffering a knee injury. DiGregorio played for the Braves, the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics and averaged 9.6 points per game and 5.1 assists per game. He still holds the NBA rookie record for assists in a single game with 25. Photo: NBA.com Prev Next 2. Marvin Barnes Marvin Barnes was drafted 2nd overall in the 1974 draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he was also drafted 2nd overall by the Spirits of St. Louis in the 1974 ABA Draft which is what he opted for. Barnes did end up playing in the NBA from 1976-1980 where he averaged 9.2 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game. Barnes played for the Pistons, the Buffalo Braves, Boston Celtics and San Diego Clippers in the NBA. Prev Next 1. Jimmy Walker Jimmy Walker was taken with the #1 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 1967 draft. Walker played 9 seasons in the NBA from 1967-1976 and averaged 16.7 points per game in the league, making the all-star team twice. Walker also played for the Houston Rockets and Kansas City Kings in his career. Prev

