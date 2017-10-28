PC Falls to Carleton 77-67 in 2nd Exhibition Game

The Providence College Friars dropped their second exhibition game of the preseason on Saturday, falling 77-67 to Canada's Carleton University at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

The loss is Providence's first exhibition loss since 2007 when they lost to Siviglia Wear Teramo in Italy.

The loss comes three days after the Friars cruised past the UConn Huskies 90-76 at Mohegan Sun.

PC's Rally Falls Short

After trailing 39-33 at the half, the Friars cut Carleton's lead to two 53-51 following a three by freshman Makai Ashton-Langford with 7:16 left to play in the game.

Ashton-Langford led the Friars with 20 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the field.

However, Carleton would go on a 15-4 run to build a commanding 68-55 lead and would not look back.

The PC offense struggled the entire game, shooting just 36.5% from the field and 28.6% from three. They also went 25 of 39 from the free throw line.

Providence converted just two field goals in the opening 11 minutes of the game and trailed 25-13 with 8:49 to play in the first half.

Alpha Diallo was the only other Friar in double-figures, pouring in 19 points on 6 of 15 shooting from the field.

The Freshmen

Ashton-Langford had 20 points, while Nate Watson added two points, two rebounds, and two blocked shots.

Dajour Dickens added two rebounds and three blocked shots.

Next up

Providence will play one more exhibition game on Saturday, November 4 against Baruch College at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Tip-off for that game is set for 2 p.m.

PC opens the regular season on Friday, November 10 when they host Houston Baptist at Alumni Hall.

How fleeting is success in college basketball? Providence dominated UConn on Wednesday. Today?

Lost at home to Carleton by 10. #pcbb — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 28, 2017

