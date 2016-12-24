PC Falls to Boston College 79-67 in Final Non-Conference Game

The Providence College Friars six-game winning streak was snapped on Friday afternoon with a 79-67 loss to the Boston College Eagles at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill.

The game was PC’s last game before the start of Big East play on December 28.

The Friars fall to 10-3 on the season and 0-2 on the road. Boston College improves to 7-6 overall.

Second Half Struggles

After leading 29-25 at the half, two Emmitt Holt free throws put the Friars up 48-45 with 11:02 left to play in the game.

From that point it was all Boston College as they would go on a 25-2 run to take a 70-50 lead with 4:14 to play following a basket by Mo Jeffers.

Despite giving up a big run, PC did not go away. The Friars would go on a 14-0 run of their own capped off by two free throws from Rodney Bullock to cut PC’s deficit to 70-64 with 2:11 to play.

That is as close as the Friars would get, the Eagles would score the next seven straight points to go up 77-64 and seal the win.

The Friars, who have allowed an average of 58 points per game, gave up 54 points in the second half and allowed Boston College to shoot 52% from the field and 52% from three in the game.

Boston College has now beat the Friars two out of the last three meetings.

BC stuns Providence. Eagles have beaten both the Friars and Auburn, but also lost to Nicholls, Nicholls, and Fairfield. No words. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 23, 2016

The Leaders

Bullock led the Friars with 23 points on 7 of 18 shooting from the field while also grabbing six rebounds and recording four steals.

Emmitt Holt added a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Next up

The Friars return to action on December 28 when they visit #17 Xavier in the first Big East game of the year.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

