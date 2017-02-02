Diallo’s 18 Points Not Enough as PC’s Comeback Falls Short Against #4 Villanova

Freshman Alpha Diallo was the only Friar to score in double-figures, pouring in 18 points, but the the Providence College Friars fell 66-57 to #4 Villanova on Wednesday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

"He's coming along, he is a freshman who is getting his legs under him, getting more comfortable on the floor. He is a big physical all-purpose guard and i'm excited about him. At the same time, I like what he did, but you have to make your free throws. Your on that stage, there is a reason why you were recruited to this level, you live for those moments," said PC head coach Ed Cooley after the game.

PC drops to 4-7 in the Big East and 14-10 overall. Villanova improves to 8-2 in the Big East and 21-2 overall.

"Frustrating loss, you give credit to very very tough basketball team. I thought they show great team resiliency and toughness, half their points were off turnovers or second shots which we addressed in our preparation to play them. We had a tough time scoring the ball," said Cooley after the game.

Comeback Falls Short

After only leading by three at the half, Villanova built as much as a 13 point lead in the second, going up 55-42 with 10:06 to play after a layup from Mikal Bridges.

PC would climb back into the game, cutting their deficit to just two points, 59-57, after a Diallo corner three went down with 2:10 to play in the game.

However, that would be the Friars last points of the game.

Providence shot only 39% of the field and 23% from behind the three-point line.

Friars Stay Close in 1st

A Kalif Young tip-in tied the game at 16 with 11:32 to play in the half before the Wildcats took control back.

Villanova got back-to-back threes from Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins to take a 22-16 lead with ten minutes left in the half, before a Kyron Cartwright jumper ended the Wildcats run.

PC would get to within two on multiple occasions before the end of the half before an Emmitt Holt tip-in sent PC into the locker room down three, 32-29.

Villanova shot 42% from three and scored 10 point off of nine PC first half turnovers.

Leading the Way

Diallo's 18 points came on 5 of 9 shooting from the field and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.

Kyron Cartwright followed up with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the game. Cartwright, Lindsey and Bullock went a combined 9 of 30 from the field in the loss.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Wednesday, February 8 when they visit Seton Hall.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.

