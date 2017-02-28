PC Faces DePaul in Critical Final Home Game, NCAA Hopes on the Line

The Providence College Friars go for their fifth straight win on Tuesday night when they host last-place DePaul at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

The win streak has propelled the Friars into fourth place in the Big East conference with a chance to finish as high as third. The Friars have also put themselves in position to make a fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Friars did lose to DePaul in January in Chicago 63-64.

“I’m just really really proud of our babies, they grew up. Our young kids grew up. There is a point there on the sideline where you see your team and where they were in November and it’s like your a dad watching your babies grow up right in front of your eyes,” said Providence head coach Ed Cooley after Saturday's win over Marquette.

"Hopefully we have one more great home game left in us against a DePaul team that is playing much better," Cooley added.

Tip-off for Tuesday night’s game is at 8:30 p.m.

Latest Bracketology

With two games left in the regular season, the Friars are projected to make the NCAA Tournament by three of the major bracketologists in college basketball.

According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s latest bracket (Feb. 27), Providence is in the tournament as one of the last four in. Lunardi has PC as a 12 seed and playing Vanderbilt in one of the first four games.

This is the first bracket in which Lunardi has had Providence in the tournament.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Friars in as an 11 seed and playing Maryland in the first round. Palm was one of the first brackotologists to have Providence in the tournament.

Providence first appeared in his bracket back on February 13 as an 11 seed playing Syracuse in one of the "First Four" games. That was before PC beat Xavier.

USA Today has the Friars in as a 10 seed and facing the South Carolina Gamecocks in round one.

Providence is on the bubble in each of the brackets, meaning they likely need to win out and then win at least one game in the Big East Tournament to seal a bid.

PC vs DePaul Round 1

In PC's last meeting against DePaul back in January, the Friars blew a second half and lost 64-63. At the time, the loss dropped PC to 1-4 in the Big East.

Providence led 63-61 with 15.4 seconds left but turned the ball over on the inbound pass leading to DePaul's Billy Garrett Jr. converting a layup and getting fouled. Garrett knocked down the free throw to give the Blue Demons a 64-63 lead with 4.7 seconds to play. This was their first lead since they led 10-9 in the first half.

On the Friars ensuing possession, Kyron Cartwright took it coast to coast, but was unable to convert the layup.

DePaul

DePaul enters the game with a record of 2-14 in the Big East and coming off an 82-79 loss to Seton Hall.

The Blue Demons are led by Eli Cain, who averages 16 points per game and is shooting 40% from the field.

Billy Garrett Jr. follows up with 15 points per game and leads the Blue Demons with 3.3 assists per game.

PC Basketball - Two Things to Watch

Rodney Bullock

While much of the attention has gone to the play of Kyron Cartwright, Rodney Bullock has quietly posted three straight double-doubles and has reached double figures scoring in five straight games.

Against Marquette, he had the tip-in that gave the Friars the lead for good.

Isaiah Jackson

Over the last four games, Jackson has played a critical role for the Friars coming off the bench.

In the Friars last game against Marquette, Jackson had ten points in 18 minutes off the bench including a crucial lap to keep PC within striking distance. He has reached double-figures scoring in three straight games.

“I just want to come out with more energy to help the team off the bench and provide whatever I can. If that is me stepping up my game, giving out energy, providing defense or scoring then that is what I have to do. Whatever it takes to get a win,” said Jackson after the game against Marquette.

Against Creighton, Jackson came off the bench and scored 11 points on 3 of 5 shooting from the field.

Against Xavier, Jackson came off the bench and contributed ten points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field in 17 minutes of action, helping the Friars to a win.

In the game that started this streak, a 71-65 win over Butler, Jackson contributed eight points on 3 of 4 shooting from the field

Looking Ahead

The Friars close their season on Saturday, March 4 when they visit St. John’s.

Tip-off for that game is set for 12 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

