The Providence College Friars cruised past the Connecticut Huskies 90-76 in an exhibition game at Mohegan Sun on Wednesday night.

The game was played to benefit the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. It raised over $75,000 for the cause.

Friars Pull Away

After leading by nine at the half, 40-31, the Friars extended their lead to 20 early in the second half when Kyron Cartwright found Rodney Bullock for a dunk. Minutes later Bullock converted an and-one layup to give Providence a 54-34 lead.

Cartwright finished the game with five assists and 13 points, while Bullock finished with 15 points.

UConn never got back within single digits as Providence cruised to the win.

Isaiah Jackson made the start and led PC with 16 points, while Alpha Diallo added 15 points.

Jalen Lindsey and Malik White did not play in the game.

The Freshmen

Guard Makai Ashton-Langford led all freshman with 10 points on three of five shooting from the field. He also dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds.

Forward Nate Watson added eight points on four of five shooting from the field, while also grabbing four rebounds.

Center Dejour Dickens had four points and two rebounds while also blocking one shot.

Exhibition Game 2

The Friars will play their second exhibition game on Saturday, October 28 against Canadian power Carleton at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

