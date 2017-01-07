PC Basketball Looks to Upset #10 Creighton on Saturday

The Providence College Friars are fresh off their first Big East win and on Saturday, they will look to upset #10 Creighton at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

"There is a monster coming in here on Saturday who I think is one of the best teams in the country and we got to protect home court," said Providence head coach Ed Cooley.

PC is 10-0 at home this season and 6-1 against Creighton since the Blue Jays joined the Big East Conference.

Tip-off for the game is set for 2 p.m.

Creighton Blue Jays

Creighton enters the game with a 14-1 overall record and a 2-1 record in league play, their only loss coming to top-ranked Villanova. Most recently they are coming off a win over St. John’s on the road.

The Blue Jays are led by junior guard Marcus Foster, who is averaging a team-high 18.7 points per game. Meanwhile, freshman center Justin Patton leads the team with 6.5 rebounds per game and is second on the team in scoring with an average of 13.9 points per game.

Guard Maurice Watson leads the Big East in assists with an average of 8.8 per game.

PC Basketball - Two Things to Watch for

Cartwright vs Watson - The battle of the point guards should be a really fun matchup to watch in this game.

PC's Kyron Cartwright leads the Friars with an average of 7.1 assists per game, while Creighton's Watson leads the Big East with an average of 8.8 assists per game.

The difference between the two players will be that the Friars need Cartwright to score the ball as much, if not more than they need him to dish it for them to have a chance.

Rodney Bullock - Bullock has reached double figures for the Friars in each of the last two games, but it was the last game against Georgetown in which he had an effect.

Bullock was only 5 of 12 shooting from the field, but he got to the free throw line six times, grabbed 9 rebounds, dished out five assists and blocked three shots.

After the game coach Cooley said was also happy with the leadership that Bullock showed down the stretch.

The Friars hope this will give him some confidence back as the schedule does not get any easier.

