PC Basketball Gets Verbal Commitment From Top 60 Recruit Gantt

The Providence College Friars men’s basketball team got a verbal commitment from top 60 small forward Greg Gantt on Friday.

He is PC’s first commitment for the 2019 recruiting class.

He is ranked as the third best prospect in North Carolina and 53nd best prospect in the country, according to ESPN.

Gantt made the announcement via his social media:

“This is a moment in my life that kids like myself have always dreamt about. Making the decision on where I want to continue my academic and athletic career. It’s been a VERY long journey up to this point with a lot of ups and downs, but thanks to that man above I’ve been blessed with a number of opportunities to play at the next level.

My progression took a village. I want to thank God, all the friends, and family that have helped me get to this point, but to name a few Gilbert Abraham, Coach Heath, Crusader Family, Coach Fred Cannon/Felton Family, the entire Marshall family who accepted me like one of their own, and definitely my mother Tawana, who has shaped me into the man I am today and been by my side through it ALL. With all that being said, I’m excited to announce that I have committed to Providence College.”

About Gantt

Gantt is a 6’7” forward from Fayetteville, North Carolina who was also recruited by schools such as Louisville, Texas, Florida, Tennessee and others.

In North Carolina, Gantt plays at Fayetteville Trinity Christian High.

On the Under Armour circuit, he played for Team Felton and was the leading scorer this summer.

Gantt will play his senior year of high school at Trinity before coming to Providence.

PC Recruiting Roll

The Friars are looking to following up on their 2018 recruiting class, which is ranked among the best in the country.

PC’s 2018 recruiting class, which includes David Duke and AJ Reeves is ranked 20th best in the country and 2nd best in the Big East by 24/7 Sports.

