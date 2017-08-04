PC Basketball Gets Commitment From 3-Star Forward Kris Monroe

The Providence College men’s basketball program received a commitment from forward Kris Monroe for the recruiting class of 2018. Monroe announced his decision on Thursday night via his Twitter account.

He is ranked as three star recruit by both Rivals and ESPN.

“I would like to thank all the schools that have recruited me. It’s been a long process but after talking it out with my family, I’ve decided to commit to Providence College,” Monroe said on Twitter.

Monroe chose Providence over North Carolina State, Rhode Island, Charlotte, Old Dominion and Boston College.

He joins AJ Reeves in PC’s 2018 recruiting class. Providence has three more open scholarships for 2018.

Kris Monroe

Monroe is a 6’7” small forward from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Last season, Monroe led St. David’s to a 21-8 record while averaging 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

He also played for the AAU program sponsored by Washington Wizard's star John Wall.

