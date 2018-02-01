PC Basketball Blown Out by Seton Hall 73-57

Providence senior guards Kyron Cartwright and Jalen Lindsey were held scoreless, shooting a combined 0-for-13 from the field, as the Friars were blown out by Seton Hall 73-57 on Wednesday night in New Jersey.

The loss drops PC to 14-8 overall and 5-4 in the Big East. It also drops them to fifth place in Big East standings.

Cartwright finished the game going 0 for 9 from the field, while recording only two assists and turning the ball over four times. This is the second time this season that Cartwright has gone an entire game without scoring.

The last time Cartwright was held scoreless was December 20 when the Friars faced Houston at Mohegan Sun. PC lost that game 70-59.

Lindsey finished the game going 0-for-4 from three, while recording two assists and two rebounds.

PC Falls to Seton Hall

Providence’s Maliek White knocked down a three to give PC a 19-17 lead with 8:33 to play in the half.

From that point, it was all Seton Hall.

Sparked by a Myles Powell three, the Pirates went on a 19-0 run to take a 36-19 lead with 4:09 to play in the half following two free throws from Desi Rodriguez.

The Friars shot just 33% in the first half, including one of eight from three as the Pirates would take a commanding 41-26 lead into the break.

In the second half, it was more of the same.

Providence would get as close as 12, 63-51, after Isaiah Jackson got a layup to go with 8:16 to play.

However, the Pirates would go on a 10-2 run over the next four minutes to take a 73-53 lead with 4:19 to play.

The would go on to win 73-57.

Seton Hall improves to 17-5 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

Providence shot 38% from the field in the game and 11% from three.

The Friars were led by Alpha Diallo, who poured in a career-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Rodney Bullock was the only other Friar in double figures as he netted ten points.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Saturday, February 3 when they visit Marquette.

Game time is set for 2:30 p.m.

Seton Hall is getting its mojo back. Pirates dominate Providence at the Rock. Still have the chops to be a Sweet 16 with the right draw. #shbb — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 1, 2018

Rare rocking chair game. Khadeen Carrington owned Kyron Cartwright tonight #shbb https://t.co/bz8iL02dAU — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) February 1, 2018

Seton Hall handled business tonight, and did so emphatically, taking Providence down by the final of 73-57. Most impressive stat tonight, you ask? Kyron Cartwright and Jalen Lindsey were held SCORELESS on 0-for-13 shooting, with only two assists for the former. #HALLin — Daly Dose Of Hoops (@DalyDoseOfHoops) February 1, 2018

