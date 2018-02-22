PC Athletics Issues Ticket Policy for Completion of PC v Seton Hall Game Thursday
Thursday, February 22, 2018
The moisture floor is not unique to the Dunkin' Donut Center, the problem emerged last season too and was widely criticized. The failure to correct the problem has raised questions about the management at the facility.
Providence College Statement:
Due to the unplayable condition of the court at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center tonight, the officials made the appropriate decision to suspend the game. The health and well-being of our student-athletes is our primary content.
With the need to complete the game because of NCAA and Big East Ramifications, the game will be resumed tomorrow [Thursday] Feb 22nd at noon in Alumni Hall, on the campus of Providence College. With over 12,000 tickets sold for this game and Alumni Hall’s capacity of 1,800 this game will only be open for Providence College faculty, staff, and students.
Due to this unfortunate situation, we will be offering fans who purchased tickets to this game the opportunity to redeem tickets to select Big East games next season, once the schedule is released in September.
Related Articles
- PC Gets 31 Points From Bullock in 89-75 Win Over Sacred Heart
- PC Escapes With 62-60 Win Over Stony Brook
- Cartwright’s 21 Points, 15 Assists Helps PC Cruise Past St. John’s 94-72
- PC Shoots 13% From Three, Falls 83-64 to #25 Creighton
- PC Falls to Marquette in OT 95-90
- LIVE: 8th Ranked PC Women’s Hockey Eyes National Tournament
- PC Professor Grace on Harry, Meghan, and the Future of the British Monarchy on LIVE
- URI Holds Off PC 75-68
- PC Looks to Bounce Back at They Hosts Brown Weds at the Dunk
- PC Escapes Dunk with Win Over Brown in OT
- Jackson’s 18 Points Helps PC Upset #5 Xavier 81-72
- Diallo Scores 14 in 2nd Half, PC Rallies Past DePaul 71-64
- Award-Winning PC Professor Olszewski Talks About “The Diet-Heart Debates” on LIVE
- PC Suffers Brutal Loss, Blown Out by DePaul 80-63
- PC Upsets #3 Villanova 76-71
- PC Alum Doris Burke to Receive Curt Gowdy Media Award From Basketball Hall of Fame
- PC vs Seton Hall Game Suspended Due to Unplayable Floor Conditions
- NEW: PC Fan Leaves Georgetown Game to Find Wheels Stolen Off Car
- PC Uses Late Rally to Edge Georgetown 73-69 Behind Diallo’s Double-Double
- PC and Butler - the Tale of Two Halves, PC Wins 70-60 Behind Cartwright
- PC Wins 4th Straight, Beats Creighton 85-71 Behind Diallo’s Double-Double
- PC Basketball Blown Out by Seton Hall 73-57
- PC Holds Off Marquette 77-75 to Snap 2 Game Losing Streak