PC Athletics Issues Ticket Policy for Completion of PC v Seton Hall Game Thursday

Providence College Athletics issued the ticket policy for Thursday's completion of the suspended PC game against Seton Hall. The game was suspended due to moisture on the floor. This has been an ongoing problem at the Dunkin' Donut Center. Non-Providence College faculty, staff, students will not be able to attend the game.

The moisture floor is not unique to the Dunkin' Donut Center, the problem emerged last season too and was widely criticized. The failure to correct the problem has raised questions about the management at the facility.

Providence College Statement:

Due to the unplayable condition of the court at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center tonight, the officials made the appropriate decision to suspend the game. The health and well-being of our student-athletes is our primary content.

With the need to complete the game because of NCAA and Big East Ramifications, the game will be resumed tomorrow [Thursday] Feb 22nd at noon in Alumni Hall, on the campus of Providence College. With over 12,000 tickets sold for this game and Alumni Hall’s capacity of 1,800 this game will only be open for Providence College faculty, staff, and students.

Due to this unfortunate situation, we will be offering fans who purchased tickets to this game the opportunity to redeem tickets to select Big East games next season, once the schedule is released in September.

