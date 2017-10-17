PC Announces Upgrades to Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex

Providence College has announced several facility upgrades at the Friar Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex, now known as Lennon Family Field.

Over the summer, the field’s Astroturf surface was replaced, in addition to having the padding on the surrounding walls redone and re-branded.

Additional upgrades to the field that are coming include a new scoreboard and LED video board display.

Largest Gift in Program History for Field Hockey

PC also announced that it has accepted the largest gift in program history from William Rockwell Wirtz, who is the principal owner and chairman of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.

Wirtz’s daughter, Hillary, is a 2001 graduate of Providence College and competed as a member of the field hockey program from 1997-00.

“We cannot be more grateful to Rocky for the tremendous gift to Providence College Field Hockey. The impact this gift will have on our student-athletes is immeasurable as it will surely have a ripple effect for years to come. This gift is critical in providing us the tools to help develop all aspects of our student-athletes’ growth,” said field hockey head coach Diane Madl.

The 2017 field hockey team is off to an 8-5 start this season, including a 3-1 mark in Big East Conference play, which is tied for second place.

Construction Projects & Renovations at PC

The list of construction projects and renovations at PC is long.

The list of projects includes the Canavan Sports Medicine Center, the Jimmy Walker Strength & Conditioning Center, a complete renovation of Schneider Arena, Alumni Hall and Taylor Natatorium, installation of the Ray Treacy Track & Field Complex and most recently the construction of Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium, Glay Field (softball stadium) and the Providence College Tennis Courts. Construction of the Ruane Friar Development Center is currently in progress.

