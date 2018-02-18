PC Alum Doris Burke to Receive Curt Gowdy Media Award From Basketball Hall of Fame

Providence College women’s basketball alum and ESPN analyst Doris Burke is one of two recipients of the 2018 Curt Gowdy Media Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced.

Burke and photographer Andy Bernstein will be honored during the Hall of Fame ceremonies in September.

Burke has been an analyst at ESPN since 1991. She was named a full-time NBA analyst prior to the start of this season.

Burke at Providence College

Burke, played with the Friars from 1983-1987.

She led Providence in assists during three of her four seasons with the program and was a three-time All-Big East selection.

Burke led the Big East Conference in assists two-straight seasons from 1985-1987, and ranks second all-time at PC in assists with 602 in 113 career games.

In addition to earning All-Big East honors, Burke was selected to the Kodak District I All-America Team in 1987. She also was named to the BIG EAST All-Tournament Team twice during her career, and is one of only three players in program history to make the All-Tournament Team multiple times.

She is a member of the Providence College Athletic Hall of Fame and the New England Basketball Hall of Fame.

