PawSox to Change Name to Osos Polares de Pawtucket During Tuesday Home Games

The Pawtucket Red Sox announced a new initiative with the Latino community that will see them change their name to Osos Polares de Pawtucket for every Tuesday home game.

The name, which means “Polar Bears of Pawtucket,” was revealed on Tuesday morning at a press conference at Ella Risk Elementary School in Central Falls.

The first-ever baseball game played by the Osos Polares de Pawtucket will be Tuesday, April 10 at 6:15 pm at McCoy Stadium against the Buffalo Bisons.

The change is part of a new outreach program toward the Hispanic Community in Minor League Baseball. The PawSox are one of 33 teams to participate.

PawSox New Look

The PawSox will wear their Osos Polares de Pawtucket game caps and jerseys for every Tuesday home game during the 2018 season (with the exception of July 3).

On those nights, the PawSox will celebrate the team’s surrounding Hispanic community by playing Hispanic music throughout the ballpark, making PA announcements & lineups in Spanish, and by providing video board information in both English & Spanish.

In addition, Mondor Way will host Latin-based food trucks before the game, Hispanic PawSox players will be highlighted through interviews and fun-facts, and Hispanic-focused non-profits will be recognized for their work in the community.

After the conclusion of the season, the PawSox will auction their “Copa de la Diversion”-branded game-used caps and jerseys and donate the proceeds to a U.S. Hispanic/Latino-focused organization in the community.

