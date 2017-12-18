Patriots Edge Steelers 27-24, Take Hold of #1 Seed in AFC
Monday, December 18, 2017
Game of the season?#NEvsPIT finish = WILD. @Patriots win 27-24.#GoPats | #OnlyInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/vHwfEEAgGD— NFL UK (@NFLUK) December 18, 2017
The win gives the Patriots their ninth straight AFC East title and puts them in position to have the number one seed in the AFC heading into the playoffs.
Both the Patriots and Steelers are 11-3 on the season, but New England owns the tiebreaker.
Patriots Edge Pittsburgh
Trailing 24-19, Dion Lewis ran it into the end zone from eight yards out and Tom Brady found Rob Gronkowski for a two-point conversion to give the Patriots a 27-24 lead with 56 seconds left to play.
Gronkowski had nine catches for 168 yards in the game to lead the Patriots.
On Pittsburgh’s ensuing possession, Ben Roethlisberger found JuJu Smith-Schuster who ran 69 yards to the Patriots ten-yard line.
Roethlisberger then appeared to find tight end Jesse James for a touchdown to give the Steelers the lead. However, upon review, the play was ruled incomplete as the ball moved when James hit the ground.
On Pittsburgh’s next attempt, Roethlisberger faked a spike and threw to the end zone for Eli Rogers, but the pass was deflected by Eric Rowe and intercepted by Duron Harmon giving the Patriots the win.
Almost Costly Interception
Trailing 17-10 at the half, the Patriots got within one, 17-16, after Brady found Brandin Cooks in the end zone and kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point.
After the Patriots defense stopped the Steelers and forced a punt, the Patriots took over possession on their own 11-yard line with 6:39 to play in the quarter.
Five plays later, Brady’s pass to James White was intercepted by Pittsburgh’s Vince Williams and returned 13 yards to the Patriots 22-yard line. The interception was Brady’s fourth in his last three games.
Pittsburgh running back Le’Veon Bell would find the end zone five plays later to give the Steelers the 24-16 lead following the extra point.
Next up
The Patriots return to action on Sunday, December 24 when they host the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
Game time is set for 1 p.m.
You may not like the rule. But if you watch football, you know that isn't a catch. #Steelers #Patriots— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 18, 2017
Patriots' D, which had struggled all day on third down, comes up with the critical stop. Even when not at their best, Patriots always fight to the end. Admirable trait.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 18, 2017
Related Slideshow: The 17 Patriots Players Who Knelt During National Anthem
Related Articles
- Patriots’ Hightower Out for Season With Torn Pectoral Muscle
- Patriots Defense Shuts Down Falcons, Cruise to 23-7 Win in Super Bowl Rematch
- What to Watch For: Chargers vs Patriots
- Patriots Hold Off Chargers 21-13 for 4th Straight Win
- Patriots Trade Garoppolo to 49ers for 2nd Round Pick
- What to Watch For: Falcons vs Patriots
- Patriots Overcome Slow Start to Edge Jets 24-17
- Patriots Fall to Carolina 33-30 in Final Seconds
- What to Watch For: Patriots vs Buccaneers
- Patriots Hold On to Beat Tampa Bay 19-14
- What to Watch For: Patriots vs Jets
- Patriots Re-Acquire Hoyer to be Brady’s Backup
- Patriots Claim Tight End Bennett Off Waivers
- Patriots Place Bennett, Ebner on Injured Reserve
- Patriots Beat Dolphins 35-17 for 7th Straight Win
- What to Watch For: Patriots vs. Bills
- Patriots Fall Flat in Miami, Trail Steelers by 1 Game for AFC’s Top Seed
- Patriots to Sign Receiver Kenny Britt to 2-Year Deal
- What to Watch For: Dolphins vs. Patriots
- Former Patriots Receiver Terry Glenn Dies in Car Crash
- What to Watch For: Patriots vs Broncos
- Special Teams Units Helps Patriots Cruise Past Broncos 41-16
- Watch to Watch For: Patriots vs Raiders
- Patriots Cruise Past Oakland 33-8 in Mexico City for 6th Straight Win
- What to Watch For: Patriots vs Steelers