slides: Patriots vs Steelers - the Edge in the Last 10 Meetings

On Sunday the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers meet in AFC Championship game. The two teams are conference rivals and Coach Mike Tomlin's locker rant only adds to the emotion. GoLocal breaks down the last ten times the two AFC rivals meet. There is a lot of history over the past ten meetings.

In the past ten games dating back to 2004, the Patriots holding a 7-3 record, including a 4-1 record at Gillette Stadium.

“They've been one of the best for a long time. The history of the Steeler organization with so many great players and teams and championships, you know you're always going to get a dogfight when you play them,” said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady prior to New England's week seven game against Pittsburgh.

Tomlin in his locker room speech said, "Let's say very little moving forward. Let's start our preparations. We just spotted these a--h---- a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We're going to touch down at 4 o'clock in the f---ing morning. So be it. We'll be ready for their a--. But you ain't got to tell them we're coming," said the Steelers coach according to CBS Sports.

"Keep a low profile, and let's get ready to ball like this up again here in a few days and be right back at it. That's our story."

Patriots vs Steelers

The last time Pittsburgh won a game at Gillette Stadium was during the 2008 season when they rolled past a Matt Cassel led Patriots team 33-10, scoring 30 straight points in the process. Later that season, the Steelers would go on to beat the Arizona Cardinals in the Super Bowl.

In the most recent meeting, the Patriots defeated the Steelers 27-16 in Pittsburgh, however, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did not play due to injury.

Kickoff for Sunday's title game is set for 6:40 p.m. on CBS.

Prev Next October 31, 2004 Regular Season Week 8 - Heinz Field Steelers 34, Patriots 20 Rookie quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit wide receiver Plaxico Burress for two first quarter touchdowns and Brady threw a pick-six as the Steelers cruised past the Patriots 34-20. How it Happened After a Vinatieri gave the Patriots a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, the Steelers scored 24 straight points courtesy of two Burress touchdowns in the first quarter and a 39-yard interception return by Deshea Townsend to put the Steelers up 24-3. David Givens would catch two Brady touchdown passes in the second half, but the Patriots would never really threaten the Steelers lead. The loss would end up costing the Patriots home-field advantage in the AFC Championship. Prev Next January 23, 2005 AFC Championship - Heinz Field Patriots 41, Steelers 27 Sparked by an 87-yard interception return by Rodney Harrison, the Patriots beat the Steelers 41-27 to advance to their third Super Bowl in four years. How it Happened The Patriots led 10-3 going into the second quarter and that is where they pulled away. With 7 minutes left, Brady found David Givens for a 9-yard touchdown pass to put the Patriots up 17-3. Minutes later, Harrison picked off Roethlisberger and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown to give the patriots a 24-3 lead at the half. The Steelers would get as close as 11, 31-20 in the second half, but the Patriots lead was never really threatened as they would cruise to the win. Prev Next September 25, 2005 Regular Season Week 3 - Heinz Field Patriots 23, Steelers 20 Adam Vinatieri kicked a game-winning field goal with one second left on the clock and the Patriots escaped with a 23-20 win. How it Happened Trailing 20-13, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger found Hines Ward for a four-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 20 with 1:21 left to play in the game. In their final possession with just over a minute to play, Brady drove the Patriots offense down the field and into field goal range. Vinatieri came on with one second left to play and kicked a game-winning 43-yard field goal to give the Patriots a 23-20 win. Prev Next December 9, 2007 Regular Season Week 14 - Gillette Stadium Patriots 34, Steelers 13 The Patriots got two touchdowns from Randy Moss and one from Wes Welker en route to a 34-13 win and a 13-0 regular season record. How it Happened Leading 14-13 with 2:29 to play in the first half, the Patriots extended their lead before the half on a Stephen Gostkowski field goal to give them a 17-13 lead heading into the locker room. To start the second, Brady hit Jabar Gaffney for a 56-yard touchdown pass and then Welker on a two-yard touchdown pass all in the third quarter to put the Patriots up 31-13. Gostkowski added a field goal in the fourth to give the Patriots their winning margin. PHOTO: firebrandal/flickr Prev Next November 30, 2008 Regular Season Week 13 - Gillette Stadium Steelers 33, Patriots 10 With Matt Cassel at quarterback, the Patriots could not keep up with the Pittsburgh offense who would outscore the Patriots 30-0 from the second quarter on to win 33-10. How it Happened Behind a rushing touchdown from Sammy Morris and a field goal from Stephen Gostkowski, the Patriots jumped out to a 10-3 lead, but that would be their only points the rest of the way. The Steelers got touchdowns from Santonio Holmes and Hines Ward en route to 30 straight points and a 33-10 win. Prev Next November 14, 2010 Regular Season Week 10 - Heinz Field Patriots 39, Steelers 26 Rob Gronkowski caught three touchdown passes and the Patriots beat Pittsburgh 39-26 to move to 7-2 on the season. How it Happened Leading 10-3 with 5:08 left in the first half, Brady found Rob Gronkowski for a nine-yard touchdown pass, his second of the game, to give the Patriots lead to 17-3. With time winding down in the half, Brady called his own number, rushing three yards to the end zone to put New England up 23-3 at the half. Gronkowski would add another touchdown catch in the fourth quarter as the Patriots beat the Steelers 39-26. Prev Next October 30, 2011 Regular Season Week 8 - Heinz Field Steelers 25, Patriots 17 The Patriots comeback attempt fell short in Pittsburgh as the Steelers held on for a 25-17 win. How it Happened Leading 10-7 with 8:20 left in the first half, Pittsburgh would outscore the Patriots 13-3 to take a 23-10 lead into the fourth quarter. The Patrons would get within one possession after Brady found Aaron Hernandez for a touchdown but that is as close as they would get. On New England’s final possession, Brady would fumble the ball out of the back of the end zone after a hit by Brett Keisel to give the Steelers a 25-17 win. Prev Next November 3, 2013 Regular Season Week 9 - Gillette Stadium Patriots 55, Steelers 31 The Patriots scored 17 straight points in the second half en route to a 55-31 win over the Steelers at Gillette Stadium. How it Happened The Patriots held a 17-3 lead with 3:51 left in the first half before the Steelers would come back to eventually tie the game at 24 midway through the third quarter. From that point, the Patriots scored 17 straight points capped off by a Stevan Ridley five-yard touchdown run to take a 41-24 lead with 9:16 left in the fourth. New England would add two touchdowns in the fourth to get to 55 points. Prev Next September 10, 2015 Regular Season Week 1 - Gillette Stadium Patriots 28, Steelers 21 The New England Patriots unveiled their 2014 Super Bowl Championship banner and held on to beat the Steelers 28-21. How it Happened The Patriots led 21-3 early in the third quarter before the Steelers scored 11 straight points, cutting their deficit to just one score after a Josh Scobee field goal found its way through the uprights. On the Patriots next offensive possession, Tom Brady hit Rob Gronkowski in the end zone to put the Patriots up 28-14. The Steelers would get a touchdown with just seconds left in the game to make the final score 28-21. Prev Next October 23, 2016 Regular Season Week 7 - Heinz Field Patriots 27, Steelers 16 The Patriots traveled to Pittsburgh and defeated the Steelers 27-16 to bring their overall record to 6-1 at the time. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did not play in the game. How it Happened The Steelers got a field goal early in the fourth quarter to cut the Patriots lead to four points, 20-16, with 14:44 to play in the game. On the Patriots next offensive possession, the Patriots would seal the game on a six play, 75-yard drive ending in a LeGarrette Blount five-yard touchdown run. Gostkowski would convert the extra point to give the Patriots a 27-16 lead. Prev

