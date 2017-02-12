Patriots Trademark “Blitz For Six” Phrase for Next Season

The New England Patriots are already looking ahead to their run to Super Bowl 52.

According to ESPN"s Darren Rovell, the Patriots have filed to trademark the phrase "Blitz For Six" in anticipation of going for their sixth Super Bowl Championship in 2017-18,

Rovell reports that the Patriots filed for the trademark on February 7, just two days after beating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

The Patriots also filed a trademark for "No Days Off," the chant head coach Bill Belichick started during the Patriots Super Bowl parade.

Other Patriots Trademarks

The week prior to Super Bowl 51, the Patriots filed to trademark the phrase "Ignore the Noise."

In previous years, they have received trademarks for the phrases "Do Your Job," and "We are all Patriots."

