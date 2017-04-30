Patriots Trade for Kansas City TE O’Shaughnessy, Add 2 Players in Final Day of NFL Draft

On the final day of the NFL Draft, the Patriots added three players to their roster, two via the draft, and one via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for tight end James O’Shaughnessy.

The Patriots drafted defensive end Deatrich Wise in the fourth round and offensive tackle Conor McDermott in the sixth round.

Overall, the Patriots added five players to their roster on the weekend.

Trading for O’Shaughnessy

Prior to the draft starting on Sunday, the Patriots traded their fifth round pick (183 overall) to the Chiefs for O’Shaughnessy and a sixth round pick (216 overall).

O’Shaughnessy entered the NFL as a fifth round pick in 2015 out of Illinois State.

“I mean, he was a player that we liked that year and the Chiefs ended up picking him. He's had some experience offensively. He's had a decent role in the kicking game for them down there in Kansas City, and he's a young player. We'll put him in a mix,” said Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio in a press conference following the draft.

He has played in 23 regular season games, totaling eight catches for 86 yards for the Chiefs. He also played special teams and racked up 8 tackles in 2016.

The Patriots now have five tight ends on the roster with Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, Matt Lengel, Michael Williams and O’Shaughnessy.

Deatrich Wise

Wise is a 6’5” 274 pound defensive end out of Arkansas. He finished his college career with 112 tackles, 16.5 tackles and 4 forced fumbles in 50 games.

“[He is] a guy we spent a lot of time with, brought him in for a visit, worked him out, did some different things with him. He has some experience. He played in a good program. Coach [Bret] Bielema does an outstanding job, a lot of respect for his program and the players that they put out,” said Caserio.

Conor McDermott

McDermott is a 6’8 305 pound tackle out of UCLA and former NFL head coach Jim Mora.

“Coach [Jim] Mora and that staff, they've done a great job out there. A lot of experience, good size, good length, has played against some pretty good people out there,” said Caserio.

McDermott is two months younger than Patriots offensive lineman Cameron Fleming, who is set to become a free agent after the 2017-18 season.

For more on the Patriots Draft, see below

Deatrich Wise: 6-foot-5, 274...35.5-in arms...10.5-in hands

Chandler Jones (in '12): 6-foot-5, 266...35.5-in arms...9.75-in hands (1/2) — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 29, 2017

Wise: 4.92 40, 22 bench reps, 33in vert, 125in broad, 7.07 3-cone

Jones: 4.87 40, 22 bench reps, 35in vert, 120in broad, 7.07 3-cone (2/2) — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 29, 2017

Patriots had 65 players on roster entering draft. Add 4 picks to go up to 69. Now have 21 spots to fill with free agents (vet & undrafted). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 29, 2017

Related Slideshow: 16 Plays That Define the Patriots 2016 Season Regular Season - in Vines

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.