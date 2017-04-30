Patriots Trade for Kansas City TE O’Shaughnessy, Add 2 Players in Final Day of NFL Draft
Sunday, April 30, 2017
The Patriots drafted defensive end Deatrich Wise in the fourth round and offensive tackle Conor McDermott in the sixth round.
Overall, the Patriots added five players to their roster on the weekend.
Trading for O’Shaughnessy
Prior to the draft starting on Sunday, the Patriots traded their fifth round pick (183 overall) to the Chiefs for O’Shaughnessy and a sixth round pick (216 overall).
O’Shaughnessy entered the NFL as a fifth round pick in 2015 out of Illinois State.
“I mean, he was a player that we liked that year and the Chiefs ended up picking him. He's had some experience offensively. He's had a decent role in the kicking game for them down there in Kansas City, and he's a young player. We'll put him in a mix,” said Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio in a press conference following the draft.
He has played in 23 regular season games, totaling eight catches for 86 yards for the Chiefs. He also played special teams and racked up 8 tackles in 2016.
The Patriots now have five tight ends on the roster with Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, Matt Lengel, Michael Williams and O’Shaughnessy.
Deatrich Wise
“[He is] a guy we spent a lot of time with, brought him in for a visit, worked him out, did some different things with him. He has some experience. He played in a good program. Coach [Bret] Bielema does an outstanding job, a lot of respect for his program and the players that they put out,” said Caserio.
Conor McDermott
McDermott is a 6’8 305 pound tackle out of UCLA and former NFL head coach Jim Mora.
“Coach [Jim] Mora and that staff, they've done a great job out there. A lot of experience, good size, good length, has played against some pretty good people out there,” said Caserio.
McDermott is two months younger than Patriots offensive lineman Cameron Fleming, who is set to become a free agent after the 2017-18 season.
For more on the Patriots Draft, see below
Deatrich Wise: 6-foot-5, 274...35.5-in arms...10.5-in hands— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 29, 2017
Chandler Jones (in '12): 6-foot-5, 266...35.5-in arms...9.75-in hands (1/2)
Wise: 4.92 40, 22 bench reps, 33in vert, 125in broad, 7.07 3-cone— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 29, 2017
Jones: 4.87 40, 22 bench reps, 35in vert, 120in broad, 7.07 3-cone (2/2)
Patriots had 65 players on roster entering draft. Add 4 picks to go up to 69. Now have 21 spots to fill with free agents (vet & undrafted).— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 29, 2017
Related Slideshow: 16 Plays That Define the Patriots 2016 Season Regular Season - in Vines
Jimmy Garoppolo Starts the Season
With Tom Brady suspended for four games, backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started the season in Arizona. He immediately made his presence known with this 37 yard touchdown pass to Chris Hogan.
The Patriots edged Arizona 23-21.
LeGarrette Blount Leaps Over a Dolphins Player
LeGarrette Blount took a toss from rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett and proceeded to make an Olympic hurdle type leap over Dolphins' defensive back Byron Maxwell and pick up the first down
Blount ran for 123 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
Garoppolo Dominates Miami
In the Patriots home opener against the rival Miami Dolphins, Garoppolo was dominant, completing 18 of 27 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns, including this one to Danny Amendola.
Garoppolo would get injured just before halftime and the Patriots would hold on to win 31-24.
Dont'a Hightower
Hightower's big hit on Browns quarterback Cody Kessler knocked him out of the game. The next week, Hightower would sack Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the end zone for a safety and change the momentum of that game.
So far this season, Hightower has 1.5 sacks, one safety, 14 solo tackles and one pass defensed in six games played.
Tom Brady Plays First Game Back at Gillette
Brady made his return to the Patriots in the previous game on the road against Cleveland, but his first game back at Gillette Stadium came against the Bengals.
Brady hit running back James White for his first touchdown pass of the day and New England won 35-17.
He finished the game completing 29 of 35 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns.
Gronkowski Catches 69th Career Touchdown Pass
Rob Gronkowski's record-breaking touchdown came near the end of the first half against Buffalo on a 53-yard strike over the middle from Brady giving the Patriots a 21-10 lead.
Gronkowski Injured on Hit by Seattle's Earl Thomas
Near the end of the 2nd quarter of the Patriots game against Seattle, Earl Thomas hit Rob Gronkowski square in the chest. Just two weeks later, it would be announced that Gronkowski would be out for the season.
The Patriots lost to Seattle 31-24
Brady Nearly Fumbles Against Jets, Throws Touchdown to Mitchell
Trailing 10-3 and on the Jets five-yard line, Brady fumbled the snap picked it up and found Malcolm Mitchell in the back of the end zone for a touchdown to tie the game at ten following a Gostkowski extra point.
The Patriots would go on to win 22-17.
Shea McClellin Blocks Ravens Field Goal
The Ravens threatened to take the lead, 3-2, midway through the first quarter on a field goal attempt by kicker Justin Tucker, but New England's Shea McClellin jumped over the center and got the block. The Patriots offense scored a touchdown on their ensuing possession to take a 9-0 lead.
The Patriots would go on to win the game 30-23.
Blount Breaks Curtis Martin's Record for Rushing TDs in a Season
Running back LeGarrette Blount recorded his 15th rushing touchdown of the season in the Patriots win over Denver. With the score, he passed Curtis Martin for most rushing touchdowns in a season.
The Patriots beat Denver 16-3 to clinch AFC East.
McCourty's Hit on DeMaryius Thomas
On a fourth and 2, Devin McCourty put an end to Denver's come come back hopes with this hit on DeMaryius Thomas that forced him to drop the ball.
Had Thomas made the catch, the Broncos would have likely scored on the drive, making the final minutes a little more nervewracking.
Matt Lengel Catches First Touchdown Pass
Lengel came over to the Patriots from the Bengals practice squad and had never caught a touchdown pass in his career.
Already up 13-0, Tom Brady hit Lengel over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown pass to give the Patriots a 20-0 lead. It was Lengel's first catch, first target, and first touchdown.
The Patriots would go on to beat the Jets 41-3.
Tom Brady finds tight end Matt Lengel for an 18-yard TD! #Patriots #NYJvsNE pic.twitter.com/hNpDNY0vsG— Chat Sports (@ChatSports) December 24, 2016
Michael Floyd's Block on Lippitt to Spring Edelman Against Miami
Michael Floyd's block on Miami's Tony Lippit to spring Julian Edelman's 77 yard touchdown is one of the greatest blocks in Patriots history.
The Patriots beat the Dolphins 35-14 to clinch the top seed in the AFC heading into the playoffs.
Related Articles
- Defensive End Chris Long Will Not Return to Patriots
- Patriots Receiver Mitchell Seeks Publisher for Children’s Books
- NEW: Brown Grad Develin Signs 2 Year Deal With Patriots
- Patriots Aquire Receiver Brandin Cooks From Saints for Top Draft Pick
- Hightower Returns to Patriots on 4-Year Deal
- Patriots’ Butler to Have Life Story Told in Movie Titled “The Secondary”
- Patriots’ Jones Calls Rookie Season “Painful” & an “Embarrassment”
- Patriots Complete Incredible Comeback to Win Super Bowl 51 Over Falcons
- Patriots Coming to Providence for Rally at Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Tuesday
- Super Bowl Champion Patriots Come to Providence
- Patriots Trademark “Blitz For Six” Phrase for Next Season
- LIVE: Patriots’ Light Talks Belichick, Keel Vodka, & Charity Hockey Game on Saturday at PC
- Patriots to Visit White House on April 19
- NEW: Patriots’ Butler Signs Restricted Free Agent Tender
- NEW: Former Patriots Star Hernandez Cleared of Double Murder Charges
- Patriots’ Gronkowski Crashes Spicer’s White House Press Briefing
- Patriots 2017 Regular Season Schedule Released
- 5 Things to Know About the Patriots Heading into the 2017 NFL Draft
- Patriots 2017 Preseason Schedule Announced
- Brady’s Recovered Super Bowl 49 Jersey to be Displayed in Patriots Hall of Fame
- NFL Commissioner Goodell to Attend Patriots Season Opener at Gillette Stadium
- New Orleans Saints Will Not Sign Patriots’ Butler to Offer Sheet
- NEW: Patriots’ Gronkowski Gets in Ring at Wrestlemania
- Former Steeler Clark Threatens to Quit ESPN Job if Patriots Trade for Sherman
- Patriots Make Trades and Add 2 Players in 3rd Round of NFL Draft