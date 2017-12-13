Patriots to Sign Receiver Kenny Britt to 2-Year Deal

The deal comes four days after Britt was released by the Cleveland Browns.

According to Rapoport, Britt visited the Patriots on Tuesday and New England was his “top landing spot.”

Britt’s Career

Britt signed with the Browns in the offseason for $32.5 million with $10.5 million in guarantees.

However, he only pulled in 18 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

During his brief time in Cleveland, questions arose from the coaching staff about his desire to play.

Britt was sent home early before a game with the Texans for missing curfew and benched during a contest with the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Last season with the Los Angeles Rams, Britt started and played in 15 games and caught 68 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns.

Britt was picked 30th overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2009.

Where He Fits

Britt will likely serve a similar role to what Michael Floyd did at the end of the 2016 season.

He will be fourth on the wide receiver depth chart behind Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, and Danny Amendola. At 6’3”, he is also the biggest receiver on the Patriots roster.

The move could also put Phillip Dorsett’s roster spot in jeopardy for the remainder of the season.

Dorsett did not play one snap in the game against Miami, and does not have a top role on special teams.

Showdown With Pittsburgh

The Patriots return to action on Sunday, December 17 when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots must win to take control of the #1 overall seed in the AFC.

Game time is set for 4:25 p.m.

