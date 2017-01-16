Patriots to Host Steelers in AFC Championship Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will visit Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots in the AFC Championship game on Sunday night.

The Steelers got to the title game after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16 in the divisional round last Sunday in Kansas City.

Kickoff for the AFC Championship is set for 6:40 p.m. on CBS.

Steelers vs Patriots Round 2

The Patriots and Steelers already played once this season in a week seven matchup that saw the Patriots win 27-16 in Pittsburgh. However, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did not play in the game.

This will mark the third time the Patriots and Steelers have met in the playoffs since 2001, but the first meeting since 2004. Both of the proviso meetings were in Pittsburgh.

