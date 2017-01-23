Patriots Set as 3-Point Favorites in Super Bowl vs. Atlanta

The Super Bowl matchup is set and the New England Patriots have been set as early three-point favorites over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

New England will make their ninth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and the seventh in the Brady/Belichick era.

The Falcons advanced to their first Super Bowl since 1999 when they lost to the Denver Broncos.

Atlanta is heading to Houston after rolling past the Green Bay Packers 44-21on Sunday in what was the final game inside the Georgia Dome.

The Falcons were 100-1 odds to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season.

Super Bowl 51 is set for Sunday, February 5 in Houston.

For more on the matchup, GoLocalProv teams with Graphiq.

