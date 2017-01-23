Welcome! Login | Register
 

Patriots Set as 3-Point Favorites in Super Bowl vs. Atlanta

Monday, January 23, 2017

The Super Bowl matchup is set and the New England Patriots have been set as early three-point favorites over the Atlanta Falcons. 

The Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. 

New England will make their ninth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and the seventh in the Brady/Belichick era. 

The Falcons advanced to their first Super Bowl since 1999 when they lost to the Denver Broncos. 

Atlanta is heading to Houston after rolling past the Green Bay Packers 44-21on Sunday in what was the final game inside the Georgia Dome. 

The Falcons were 100-1 odds to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season. 

Super Bowl 51 is set for Sunday, February 5 in Houston. 

For more on the matchup, GoLocalProv teams with Graphiq. 

 

Jimmy Garoppolo Starts the Season 

With Tom Brady suspended for four games, backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started the season in Arizona. He immediately made his presence known with this 37 yard touchdown pass to Chris Hogan. 

The Patriots edged Arizona 23-21. 

Prev Next

LeGarrette Blount Leaps Over a Dolphins Player 

LeGarrette Blount took a toss from rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett and proceeded to make an Olympic hurdle type leap over Dolphins' defensive back Byron Maxwell and pick up the first down 

Blount ran for 123 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Prev Next

Garoppolo Dominates Miami 

In the Patriots home opener against the rival Miami Dolphins, Garoppolo was dominant, completing 18 of 27 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns, including this one to Danny Amendola.

Garoppolo would get injured just before halftime and the Patriots would hold on to win 31-24. 

Prev Next

Tom Brady Returns 

After serving his four game suspension, Brady returned in week five against the Cleveland Browns. 

Brady showed some emotion after a run toward the Cleveland sideline for a first down. 

Prev Next

Dont'a Hightower 

Hightower's big hit on Browns quarterback Cody Kessler knocked him out of the game. The next week, Hightower would sack Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the end zone for a safety and change the momentum of that game. 

So far this season, Hightower has 1.5 sacks, one safety, 14 solo tackles and one pass defensed in six games played. 

Prev Next

Brady to Bennett 

In his first game back, Brady found tight end Martellus Bennett in the end zone three times to help the Patriots to a 33-13 win over the Browns. 

Bennett had six catches for 67 yards and three touchdowns in the game. 

Prev Next

Tom Brady Plays First Game Back at Gillette 

Brady made his return to the Patriots in the previous game on the road against Cleveland, but his first game back at Gillette Stadium came against the Bengals. 

Brady hit running back James White for his first touchdown pass of the day and New England won 35-17. 

He finished the game completing 29 of 35 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

Prev Next

Gronkowski Catches 69th Career Touchdown Pass

Rob Gronkowski's record-breaking touchdown came near the end of the first half against Buffalo on a 53-yard strike over the middle from  Brady giving the Patriots a 21-10 lead. 

Prev Next

Gronkowski Injured on Hit by Seattle's Earl Thomas

Near the end of the 2nd quarter of the Patriots game against Seattle, Earl Thomas hit Rob Gronkowski square in the chest. Just two weeks later, it would be announced that Gronkowski would be out for the season. 

The Patriots lost to Seattle 31-24

Prev Next

Brady Nearly Fumbles Against Jets, Throws Touchdown to Mitchell 

Trailing 10-3 and on the Jets five-yard line, Brady fumbled the snap picked it up and found Malcolm Mitchell in the back of the end zone for a touchdown to tie the game at ten following a Gostkowski extra point. 

The Patriots would go on to win 22-17. 

Prev Next

Tom Brady Kneels on Win #201

With the Patriots 26-10 win over the LA Rams on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, Brady picked up career win number 201 of his career, passing Peyton Manning for the most all-time. 

Prev Next

Shea McClellin Blocks Ravens Field Goal 

The Ravens threatened to take the lead, 3-2, midway through the first quarter on a field goal attempt by kicker Justin Tucker, but New England's Shea McClellin jumped over the center and got the block. The Patriots offense scored a touchdown on their ensuing possession to take a 9-0 lead. 

The Patriots would go on to win the game 30-23. 

Prev Next

Blount Breaks Curtis Martin's Record for Rushing TDs in a Season

Running back LeGarrette Blount recorded his 15th rushing touchdown of the season in the Patriots win over Denver. With the score, he passed Curtis Martin for most rushing touchdowns in a season. 

The Patriots beat Denver 16-3 to clinch AFC East. 

Prev Next

McCourty's Hit on DeMaryius Thomas 

On a fourth and 2, Devin McCourty put an end to Denver's come come back hopes with this hit on DeMaryius Thomas that forced him to drop the ball. 

Had Thomas made the catch, the Broncos would have likely scored on the drive, making the final minutes a little more nervewracking. 

Prev Next

Matt Lengel Catches First Touchdown Pass

Lengel came over to the Patriots from the Bengals practice squad and had never caught a touchdown pass in his career.

Already up 13-0, Tom Brady hit Lengel over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown pass to give the Patriots a 20-0 lead. It was Lengel's first catch, first target, and first touchdown.  

The Patriots would go on to beat the Jets 41-3.

Prev Next

Michael Floyd's Block on Lippitt to Spring Edelman Against Miami 

Michael Floyd's block on Miami's Tony Lippit to spring Julian Edelman's 77 yard touchdown is one of the greatest blocks in Patriots history. 

The Patriots beat the Dolphins 35-14 to clinch the top seed in the AFC heading into the playoffs. 

 
 

