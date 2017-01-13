Patriots Running Game - Best Since 2004?

The New England Patriots enter the 2017 playoffs with arguably the best running attack they have had since 2004 with Corey Dillon, and it comes courtesy of LeGarrette Blount.

This season, Blount rushed for a franchise record 18 touchdowns while racking up 1,161 yards on 299 carries, playing in all 16 games. His 18 rushing touchdowns are a career high and it is not even close.

His previous career high was seven rushing touchdowns in 2013.

“I think he really dedicated himself this year and it's really paid off. Just to see what he's accomplished as an individual with the amount of rushing touchdowns, his yards-per-carry. He's got a great comradery with the offensive line. I love being with him. He's a great teammate. He's a great friend and he's just been a great player for our team,” said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady this week.

Blount has averaged four yards per carry this season with three carries of more than 40 yards. Combine Blount with the versatility of Dion Lewis and James White, gives the Patriots the best running attack since 04.

2004

To compare, in 2004 Dillon rushed for 1,635 yards and 12 touchdowns helping the Patriots to their third Super Bowl win in four years.

Kevin Faulk was the other running back on the roster for the Patriots that season and rushed for 255 yards on the year.

For more on LeGarrette Blount and the Patriots running game, see the charts below.





Related Slideshow: 16 Plays That Define the Patriots 2016 Season Regular Season - in Vines

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.