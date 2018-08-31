Patriots Restructure Gronkowski’s Contract, Add $4.3 Million in Incentives
Friday, August 31, 2018
Gronkowski’s new contract contains an additional $1 million in per-game bonuses and $3.3 million in incentives.
The new contract is similar to Tom Brady’s restructured contract that was announced two weeks ago.
Prior to the restructure, Gronkowski was set to make $9 million in 2018, and now that the chance to make as much as $13.05 million if he hits all his incentives.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gronkowski can make three of the four incentives for a $3.3 million salary boost.
The incentives are as follows:
- $1.1 million for 70 or more catches
- $1.1 million for 80% playing time
- $1.1 million for nine or more TD catches
- $1.1 million for 1,085 receiving yards
Gronkowski vs Incentives
Last season, Gronkowski played in 14 games for the Patriots, missing two games.
He hauled in 69 catches for 1084 yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging 15.7 yards per catch.
His new incentives are all not likely to be earned (NLTBE) because he did not hit those numbers last year.
If Gronkowski does reach any of the incentives, the money will count against the Patriots salary cap next season.
