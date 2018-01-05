Patriots Respond to ESPN Story Claiming “Dysfunction” in the Organization

The New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady have responded to an ESPN story claiming that there is "dysfunction" in the organization.

The ESPN story written by Seth Wickersham was published Friday morning and claimed that this was the “beginning of the end” for the Patriots dynasty.

Wickersham cites tension around the trade of former Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Brady’s personal trainer Alex Guerrero as the reason for the dysfunction.

Belichick, Brady, and Kraft released the following statement:

"For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship. In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate. The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united.”

Brady and Garoppolo's agent Don Yee also responded:

“I don’t really know what to say; it’s tough to have a response since it didn’t appear to me to have one on-the-record quote. All I can suggest is don’t believe everything you read.”

Oh no! The Patriots are in trouble!



Yeah, I've seen this movie before and it always ends with Mark Wahlberg hugging Tom Brady after the Super Bowl. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 5, 2018

If new Patriots players address Tom Brady as "sir," that's on them. Every Patriots player I've spoken to goes out of their way to talk about how normal and humble Brady is upon introduction. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 5, 2018

