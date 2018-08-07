Patriots Release Wide Receiver Malcolm Mitchell

The New England Patriots released wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell on Monday, just days before their first preseason game.

“New England, thank you! My heart hurts, but I smile when thinking about all the love, support, and patience you have given me. To the community this is not goodbye, it’s I’ll see you later. Go Pats,” said Mitchell in a post on his Instagram account.

Mitchell missed all of last season due to a knee injury and has not participated in training camp due to the knee.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots looked to trade Mitchell before just releasing him, but had no luck.

Mitchell With Patriots

Mitchell has not played a game for the Patriots in over a year due to knee surgery.

As a rookie in 2016, Mitchell played in 14 games and hauled in 32 catches for 401 yards and four touchdowns.

In the playoffs that season, Mitchell had seven catches for 75 yards en route to helping the Patriots win the Super Bowl over Atlanta.

Wide Receiver Depth

The release of Mitchell is a blow to the Patriots depth at the receiver position.

Wide receivers include Chris Hogan, off-season acquisition Cordarrelle Patterson, newcomers Eric Decker, who just signed last week and Kenny Britt, who has been injured during training camp.

Julian Edelman is back, but he will miss the first four games due to suspension for PED use and Phillip Dorsett is expected to have an increased role this season.

