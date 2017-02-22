Patriots Receiver Mitchell Seeks Publisher for Children’s Books

Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell is looking for a publisher for his first children's book "The Magician's Hat," as well as a second children's book that he has written.

Mitchell wrote “The Magician’s Hat” while he was at the University of Georgia and self-published it, but he is looking to push it out further.

“Right now I am trying to work with a publisher to get ‘The Magician’s Hat’ out even more and hopefully they will work with me even more on a second book because I do have one and I am ready to move forward because I feel like reading can definitely help kids and people reach their full potential," Mitchell said during an appearance on NFL Network.

“The Magician’s Hat” is about the power of books and how they can explore dreams as well as develop creativity.

Mitchell with the Patriots

In 14 games with the Patriots, six of which he started, Mitchell hauled in 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns.

He also became the first rookie Tom Brady ever completed a pass to in a Super Bowl.

“Coming in, my main focus was just to make the team. You know, no opportunity is concrete. No situation is promised. And from the time I walked into training camp, I worked as hard as I could not knowing the outcome, but knowing I wanted to be ready just in case anything came,” Mitchell told NFL Network.

