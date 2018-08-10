Patriots Rally to Beat Redskins 26-17 in Preseason Game 1

The New England Patriots rallied from down 17-0 to beat the Washington Redskins 26-17 in preseason game one on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

“I thought we gave a good competitive effort in the second half, thought a lot of guys tried to play hard, certainly a lot of mistakes, a lot of things to work on but it was good to see, good to see us make some plays there in the second half,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his post-game press conference.

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski did not play in the game.

Patriots Rally in 2nd Half

Trailing 17-3 at the half, the Patriots got a one-yard touchdown run from Jeremy Hill to cut the Redskins’ lead to 17-10.

Hill finished the game with 11 carries for 51 yards and one touchdown.

They would trail by 17 points going into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Patriots got two rushing touchdowns from undrafted free agent Ralph Webb to go up 26-18.

The first touchdown came with 9:05 left to play in the game when Webb ran it in from eight yards out, and then converted a two-point conversion to give New England an 18-17 lead. Their first lead of the game.

The Patriots would seal the game with 3:27 left to play when Webb would punch it in from one-yard out, and then convert another two-point conversion to put the Patriots up 26-17.

Webb finished the game with 14 carries for 46 yards.

Preseason Game 2

The Patriots next preseason game is set to take place on Thursday, August 16 when they host the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

