Patriots Make Series of Trades, Add 2 Players on 2nd Day of NFL Draft

The New England Patriots made a series of trades and added two players during the second day of the NFL Draft.

The final day of the draft is set for Saturday, April 28.

Pats Add Offensive Tackle via Trade

Prior to the draft, the Patriots traded their third-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for offensive tackle Trent Brown and a fifth-round pick.

Brown, 25, is heading into his fourth season in the NFL after originally entering the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (244th overall) out of Florida in the 2015 NFL Draft.

“He played for a couple of different coaches, a couple of different systems. He played for Coach [Chip] Kelly. He started 16 games in 2016, started 10 games or whatever it was this year for Coach [Kyle] Shanahan and his staff, so he's been a good player. He has a lot of experience in the league, so it was a situation that we thought made sense for our team, so we went ahead and made the trade,” said Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio in his press conference following the draft.

He has played in 31 games with 18 starts.

Brown has made 16 starts at right tackle and two at left tackle during his career. Last season with San Francisco, he started all 10 games that he played in with nine starts at right tackle and one at left tackle before landing on injured reserve.

Pats Add Cornerback in Draft

Once the draft resumed, the Patriots selected Florida cornerback Duke Dawson with the 56th overall pick.

The Patriots traded up to get Dawson, sending Tampa Bay their 63rd and 117th overall choices.

Dawson is a 5’11” slot corner who was named first-team SEC in his senior season.

“He's played safety, he's played corner, he's played slot corner, so a pretty versatile player. He played in the kicking game a little bit, so he has a lot of experience doing multiple things. We'll put him in the mix with everybody else in the secondary and see how it goes," said Caserio.

In his final year, Dawson recorded four interceptions and 13 passes defended.

Final Day of NFL Draft

The Patriots currently have five picks left for the final day of the draft.

Their picks include one fourth-round pick, one fifth-round pick, two sixth round picks and one seventh-round pick.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.