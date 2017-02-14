Patriots’ Jones Calls Rookie Season “Painful” & an “Embarrassment”

Patriots rookie cornerback Cyrus Jones took to Instagram to open up about his rookie season, calling it "painful" and an "embarrassment."

In ten games returning kicks and punts, Jones fumbled five times, while also struggling on the defensive side of the ball.

He would be benched toward the end of the season and a healthy scratch for all three Patriots playoff games.

"This was by far one of the most challenging times in my life. I experienced a lot of pain, disappointment, embarrassment and overall dissatisfaction with myself. But through this time, I learned many lessons that as a man I can say I truly needed to learn," Jones said in his post.

Overall, he returned 11 punts for 46 yards and eight kicks for 180 yards.

Jones was the Patriots 2016 second round pick out of Alabama where he specialized in punt and kick returns.

He will most likely get a second chance in 2017.

Jones concluded his post, "so with that being said #patsnation, in 2017, 24 will be back and ready to work for the best fans in football! #revenge #godstimingnotmine#seeyallinyear2"

