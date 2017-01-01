video: Patriots’ Greatest Block Ever

Michael Floyd's block on Miami's Tony Lippit to spring Julian Edelman's 77 yard touchdown is one of the greatest blocks in Patriots history.

Floyd finished the game with three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in only his second game of action with the Patriots since coming over from Arizona.

The Patriots beat the Dolphins 35-14 to clinch the top seed in the AFC heading into the playoffs.

