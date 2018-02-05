Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Patriots Fall to Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl 52, Can’t Overcome Errors

Sunday, February 04, 2018

GoLocalProv Sports Team

 

Tom Brady's late 4th quarter fumble cost Pats

The New England Patriots lost Super Bowl 52 to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 on Sunday night in Minnesota. The game featured record offense -- Tom Brady threw for over 500 yards, but his fumble late in the 4th quarter -- the Patriots' only turnover -- crushed the Pats' chance for another storybook comeback.

Patriots Defense Couldn't Hold Eagles

The Patriots led 33-32 with 4:47 left to play in the game with the Eagles getting the ball.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles on a 14 play, 75-yard drive ending with a touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz to give the Eagles a 39-33 lead following the extra point.

The key play of the drive came when the Eagles went for it on 4th & 1 from their own 45-yard line. Foles found Ertz for a two-yard pass to pick it up a first down.

Foles shredded the Patriots defense for 373 yards and three touchdowns in the game. The Eagles put up a total of 534 yards.

In the Patriots ensuing possession, Tom Brady was hit by Brandon Graham and fumbled the ball. The Eagles recovered the ball and capped the drive with a field goal. 

In New England's final possession, the Patriots hail mary effort fell short. 

The Eagles led by most of the half before the Patriots rallied to take the lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

Trailing 32-26, Brady led the Patriots on a 10-play, 75-yard drive ending in a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski to give the Patriots a 33-32 lead after a Stephen Gostkowski extra point was good.

Brady finished the game with 505 yards passing, three touchdowns and a fumble. 

Gostkowski’s Misses Prove Costly

Trailing 9-3 at the start of the second half, Brady led the Patriots on an eight-play drive down to the Eagles eight-yard line.

After the Patriots were stopped on third down, setting up a Gostkowski field goal attempt from the Eagles 26-yard line. Gostkowski missed the kick.

Two Eagles possessions later, Philadelphia’s LeGarrette Blount ran it in from 21 yards out to put the Eagles up 15-3. The Eagles went for the two-point conversion, but failed.

After New England’s Duran Harmon came up with an interception on the Eagles ensuing possession, the Patriots scored their first touchdown of the game when James White ran it in from 26 yards out.

Gostkowski missed the extra point, making the score 15-12 Eagles.

On Philadelphia’s next possession, Trey Burton found quarterback Nick files in the end zone for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 22-12 lead after an extra point by Jake Elliot.

The Eagles would take that lead into the half.

Other Patriots Issues

In the second quarter, the Patriots star receiver Brandon Cooks was knocked out of the game with a head-to-head hit. It appeared that he was initially knocked unconscious. No penalty was called.

Malcolm Butler gets benched for the Super Bowl

NBC reported during the game telecast that Malcolm Butler did not play due to a coaches decision.

Butler is a free agent this offseason. 

 

Related Slideshow: The 17 Patriots Players Who Knelt During National Anthem

Prev Next

Name: Devin McCourty

Position: Safety 

College: Rutgers 

Hometown: Nanuet, N.Y.

Salary: $47,500,000 Over 5 Years 

Prev Next

Name: Malcolm Butler 

Position: Cornerback 

College:  West Alabama 

Hometown: Vicksburg, Mississippi

Salary: $3.91 Million for 2017 Season

Prev Next

Name: Stephon Gilmore

Position: Cornerback

College: South Carolina 

Hometown: Rock Hill, South Carolina 

Salary: $65,000,000 Over 5 Years

Prev Next

Name: Brandin Cooks 

Position: Wide Receiver 

College: Oregon State 

Hometown: Stockton, California 

Salary:  $8,383,452 Over 4 Years

Prev Next

Name: Dont'a Hightower

Position: Linebacker 

College: Alabama 

Hometown: Lewisburg, Tennessee 

Salary: $35,500,000 Over 4 Years

Prev Next

Name: Lawrence Guy

Position: Defensive Line

College: Arizona State 

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Salary: $13,400,000 Over 4 Years

Prev Next

Name: Johnson Bademosi

Position: Cornerback 

College: Stanford 

Hometown: Washington, D.C. 

Salary:  $4,500,000 Over 2 Years

Prev Next

Name: Alan Branch

Position: Defensive Line 

College: Michigan 

Hometown: Albuquerque, New Mexico 

Salary: $8,450,000 Over 2 Years 

Prev Next

Name: Brandon King

Position: Safety 

College: Auburn 

Hometown: Alabaster, Alabama

Salary: $615,000 for 2017 Season

Prev Next

Name: Malcom Brown

Position: Defensive Line  

College: Texas 

Hometown: Brenham, Texas

Salary: $7,613,229 Over 4 Years

Prev Next

Name: Deatrich Wise

Position: Defensive End 

College: Arkansas

Hometown: Suffolk, VA

Salary: $2,975,883 Over 4 Years 

Prev Next

Name: Adam Butler

Position: Defensive Line 

College: Vanderbilt 

Hometown: Duncanville, Texas

Salary: $1,665,000 Over 3 Years

Prev Next

Name: Trey Flowers 

Position: Defensive Line

College: Arkansas 

Hometown: Huntsville, Alabama

Salary: $2,838,932 Over 4 Years

Prev Next

Name: Elandon Roberts 

Position: Linebacker 

College: Houston

Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas

Salary: $2,440,356 Over 4 Years

Prev Next

Name: James White 

Position: Running Back 

College: Wisconsin

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Salary: $12,000,000 Over 3 Years

Prev Next

Name: Duran Harmon 

Position: Safety 

College: Rutgers 

Hometown: Magnolia, Delaware

Salary: $17,000,000 Over 4 years

Prev Next

Name: Jordan Richards 

Position: Safety 

College: Stanford 

Hometown: Sacramento, CA

Salary: $3,711,548 Over 4 Years

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!