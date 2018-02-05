Patriots Fall to Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl 52, Can’t Overcome Errors

The New England Patriots lost Super Bowl 52 to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 on Sunday night in Minnesota. The game featured record offense -- Tom Brady threw for over 500 yards, but his fumble late in the 4th quarter -- the Patriots' only turnover -- crushed the Pats' chance for another storybook comeback.

Patriots Defense Couldn't Hold Eagles

The Patriots led 33-32 with 4:47 left to play in the game with the Eagles getting the ball.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles on a 14 play, 75-yard drive ending with a touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz to give the Eagles a 39-33 lead following the extra point.

The key play of the drive came when the Eagles went for it on 4th & 1 from their own 45-yard line. Foles found Ertz for a two-yard pass to pick it up a first down.

Foles shredded the Patriots defense for 373 yards and three touchdowns in the game. The Eagles put up a total of 534 yards.

In the Patriots ensuing possession, Tom Brady was hit by Brandon Graham and fumbled the ball. The Eagles recovered the ball and capped the drive with a field goal.

In New England's final possession, the Patriots hail mary effort fell short.

The Eagles led by most of the half before the Patriots rallied to take the lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

Trailing 32-26, Brady led the Patriots on a 10-play, 75-yard drive ending in a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski to give the Patriots a 33-32 lead after a Stephen Gostkowski extra point was good.

Brady finished the game with 505 yards passing, three touchdowns and a fumble.

Gostkowski’s Misses Prove Costly

Trailing 9-3 at the start of the second half, Brady led the Patriots on an eight-play drive down to the Eagles eight-yard line.

After the Patriots were stopped on third down, setting up a Gostkowski field goal attempt from the Eagles 26-yard line. Gostkowski missed the kick.

Two Eagles possessions later, Philadelphia’s LeGarrette Blount ran it in from 21 yards out to put the Eagles up 15-3. The Eagles went for the two-point conversion, but failed.

After New England’s Duran Harmon came up with an interception on the Eagles ensuing possession, the Patriots scored their first touchdown of the game when James White ran it in from 26 yards out.

Gostkowski missed the extra point, making the score 15-12 Eagles.

On Philadelphia’s next possession, Trey Burton found quarterback Nick files in the end zone for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 22-12 lead after an extra point by Jake Elliot.

The Eagles would take that lead into the half.

Other Patriots Issues

In the second quarter, the Patriots star receiver Brandon Cooks was knocked out of the game with a head-to-head hit. It appeared that he was initially knocked unconscious. No penalty was called.

NBC reported during the game telecast that Malcolm Butler did not play due to a coaches decision.

Butler is a free agent this offseason.

Where's Malcolm Butler??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 5, 2018

Assuming Malcolm Butler isn't playing because he was sick earlier in the week. But I don't know. Weird Belichick move? Maybe he'd better start playing now. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 5, 2018

