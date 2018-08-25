Patriots Fall to Carolina 25-14 in 3rd Preseason Game
Saturday, August 25, 2018
"I think we all would have like to play better. Any time you go on the road and play a good team you have to make the plays and tonights a good example of what happens when we don’t and they do," said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in his post-game press conference.
The Patriots fall to 2-1 in the preseason.
Slow Start, Mistakes Plague Patriots in First Half
Trailing 6-0 after the first quarter, the Patriots offense managed to put a drive together to open the second quarter.
Brady led New England on a 14 play 67-yard drive that put the Patriots inside the Carolina five-yard line.
However, a personal foul after LaAdrian Waddle would push the Patriots back and force them to settle for a 27-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski. To cut Carolina’s lead to 6-3.
In the Patriots final possession of the first half, Brady would again lead the Patriots on a long drive after hitting Philip Dorsett to pick up a fourth down.
Dorsett finished the game with four catches for 36 yards.
"Phil did a good job, made some good plays. He has done a good job during the spring and throughout training camp, it has been great to watch," said Brady.
The drive would end with Gostkowski missing a 28-yard game-tying field goal to keep the Patriots down three.
Brady completed 12 of 18 passes for 102 yards in the first half, but would not see any action the second.
The Patriots offense as a whole put up just 130 yards in the half.
In Carolina’ s final possession of the half, Cam Newton drove the Panthers 59 yards in a 1:49 resulting in a field goal to push the Panthers’ lead to 9-3 at the half.
All Carolina in 2nd Half
The second half of the game saw most of the starters for both teams sit on the bench.
Carolina backup quarterback Taylor Heincke ran one-yard into the end zone to give the Panthers a 15-3 lead after an extra point from Graham Gano.
Gano would add another field goal later in the third quarter to put Carolina up 18-3, before the Panthers would add another touchdown to go up 25-3 in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
Gostkowski would add a field goal and running back Mike Gillislee would run two-yards for a touchdown to make the final score 25-14.
Final Preseason Game Upcoming
The Patriots will play their final preseason game on Thursday, August 30 when they visit the New York Giants.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
New England Sports Survey - August 2018
Channel Media Market & Research polled over 16,000 New England residents, ten percent of whom live in Rhode Island and 43% in Massachusetts.
Of the respondents, 75% were male, and 91 percent of respondents were between the ages of 18 and 54.
The polling took place between August 9 and August 20.
