NEW: Patriots Select Running Back Sony Michel at #31 Overall

The New England Patriots selected Georgia running back Sony Michel with the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Dallas.

Michel is the first skill position player that the Patriots have drafted in the first round since the selection of Laurence Maroney in 2005.

Michel will have a chance to fill the role left by Dion Lewis, who signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

Michel at Georgia

In four seasons with Georgia, Michel rushed for over 3,638 yards and 33 touchdowns on 591 carries.

In his senior season, Michel rushed for 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns to help Georgia win the SEC Championship.

He averaged 7.9 yards per carry.

Michel also has shown the ability to be effective in the passing game. In his college career, he hauled in 64 passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns in his career.

Injury Concerns

Throughout his college career, Michel has battled numerous injuries include series knee injuries, ankle injuries, and a forearm injury.

According to former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, there is speculation among NFL teams that Michel has a “bone-on-bone” condition in his knee that could hurt his NFL career.

Patriots Select Wynn at #23

The pick of Michel follows the selection of his Georgia teammate Isaiah Wynn at #23 overall.

