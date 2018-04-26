UPDATED: Patriots Pick Georgia Offensive Lineman Isaiah Wynn at #23 Overall

The New England Patriots drafted guard Isaiah Wynn out of Georgia with the #23 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Wynn can help fill the hole left by Nate Solder, who signed with the New York Giants in free agency.

"Isaiah has a lot of experience, started for three years, he has played both guard, he’s played tackle, he has played multiple spots and has been productive in both of those areas. He’s a good player, has good traits and was in a good program. He had to block a lot of good people in that conference," said Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio in his post-draft press conference at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots also have the #31 overall pick in the draft.

About Wynn

At Georgia, Wynn made 39 starts at left tackle to help the Bulldogs to the 2017 SEC Championship.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wynn allowed just five pressures during the 2017 season, and just 26 pressures in his 2,609 college snaps.

He was also named a team captain in his senior season.

