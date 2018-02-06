Patriots Defensive Coordinator Patricia Named Head Coach of Lions

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has officially been named the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

The announcement comes one day after the Patriots lost Super Bowl 52 to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33.

Patricia released the following statement:

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to be named Head Coach of the Detroit Lions. Thank you to Mrs. Ford and her family, Rod Wood, and Bob Quinn for their trust and support as we begin this new chapter of Lions football.

This position comes with great responsibility, and I will commit every ounce of my energy to this football team, starting today. My family is excited to become part of this wonderful city that displays so much passion for their teams.

I can’t express enough appreciation to the entire New England Patriots franchise, particularly Robert and Jonathan Kraft and their entire family. I will truly cherish these last 14 years as a member of this incredible organization.

Lastly, I’d like to express my appreciation and thanks to Bill Belichick. He’s been a remarkable mentor to me, not only as a football coach but also as a man and as a friend. I have learned immensely from his detailed leadership approach to the game, which has certainly shaped me into the football coach that I am today. Quite simply, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with, who I believe, is the greatest coach in NFL history.

Now I turn all of my attention to the Lions. I look forward to the next chapter of my career in Detroit.”

Patricia With Patriots

In 14 seasons with the Patriots, Patricia helped lead the team to three Super Bowl Championships, six AFC Championships, and 13 AFC East Division Championships.

Patricia spent the last six seasons as the Patriots defensive coordinator following stints as the Patriots safeties coach, linebackers coach, assistant offensive line coach and coaching assistant.

In 2017, the Patriots ranked fifth in the NFL in points allowed per game (18.5) en route to a 13-3 record.

New England held teams to 20 points or fewer in 11 games last year (2nd in NFL), including 10 games with 17 or fewer.

In 2016, the Patriots had the top-overall scoring defense in the NFL, allowing only 15.6 points per game.

Patricia started with the Patriots in 2004 as a coaching assistant en route to the team’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

